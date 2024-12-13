Take a look at Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy’s bold and timeless saree collection, perfect to elevate your festive wardrobe

The wife of a popular South Indian actor, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy is a great entrepreneur and stylish fashion enthusiast. Her Instagram feed is filled with stylish fashionable outfits that serve as a right example of what a blend of stylish and elegant wardrobe looks like. The entrepreneur has a soft corner for both Western and traditional outfits, and today, we’re going to take a peek into her saree collection. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dig deep into her saree wardrobe.

1. Gorgeous in grey saree

The gorgeous Sneha Reddy’s grey and golden saree was absolutely breathtaking and iconic. Her saree from Garima Karwariya Designs featured rich and shiny grey fabric, draped neatly at the waist, and one side of pallu left loose, which she beautifully carried in hand. Along with grey, the saree also featured golden fabric at the hem, making it a perfect combination.

As for the blouse, she went for a textured white one adorned with golden beads that settled perfectly into her blouse. With a sweetheart neckline and sleeveless details, the blouse added bold elegance to her appearance. But, most importantly, the unique feature was the sculpted design on one side of her strap that made her saree stand out from the crowd.

2. Fascinating in floral print saree

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy in Torani’s floral print saree was pure perfection. Against the backdrop of shiny blue fabric, her saree featured a yellow shade floral print design giving a fresh feel to her appearance. The hemline of her saree featured multi-colored detailing that added the understated charm to her look.

Advertisement

She styled her saree with the multi-colored blouse featuring a deep neckline, and sleeveless details that perfectly matched the vibe. Her choice of saree was perfect to elevate the festive, and wedding wardrobe, and turn heads with effortless elegance.

3. Mesmerizing in metallic saree

Sneha Reddy surely knows how to make a statement. With her Rimzim Dadu’s metallic saree, she looked nothing less than an ethereal goddess. Paired with the strapless blouse, she styled her saree traditionally but it came with a twist. Draped perfectly at the waist, she threw the pallu to the one side, pretty much aiming to bring those cut-outs in the center.

Her pallu was not a traditional fabric pallu but featured cut-outs with metallic leaf prints that let her saree take center stage. Sneha’s choice was the perfect example of the art of dressing up for a glamorous event.

4. Outstanding in organza saree

The successful entrepreneur was a perfect blend of beauty with brains in the organza saree by her favorite Anushree Reddy. Designed with rich organza fabric, and adorned with white floral embroidery at the hem, the saree was perfect to make an elegant appearance at festivals and wedding functions. For styling, she kept it simple with drapes and pallu slipping on her arms.

Advertisement

She paired her saree with the sheer fabric blouse. With half-sleeves, round neckline, and white floral embroidery, her blouse perfectly complemented her saree, just the right choice to keep your appearance simple yet impactful.

5. Sizzling in dark green sheer saree

Sneha exuded all the glamorous vibes with her dark green saree appearance. She was wearing a piece designed by Rianta, bold enough to catch everyone’s attention. As for the details, it was sheer half intricate shimmery detailing in the middle creating layers. Moreover, her saree-styled traditional pallu is what we call a perfect glam addition. Her floor length grabbed all the attention.

For the blouse, she kept it bold with sleeveless details, and a backless design showing off the right amount of skin. The hook details at the back featured thick green straps adorned with danglers, perfect for a well-coordinated look.

6. Bold in black saree

Black never goes wrong and the same case is with Sneha. The mommy of two in Manish Malhotra’s black saree gave an unmissable charm to her appearance. The sheer fabric flaunted the right amount of skin at the waist, and the iconic silver-golden detailing at the hem added the glam edge to her fit.

Advertisement

She paired her saree with the deep V-neckline and sleeveless blouse. Everything about her outfit was bold and classic, enough to steal the spotlight.

7. Youthful in yellow banarasi saree

Celebrating and honoring Indian craftsmanship, Sneha Reddy got all decked up in a yellow banarasi saree. Crafted with rich yellow fabric, and adorned with golden motifs, her saree exuded all the rich feel. She draped it around her waist and carried pallu in her hand. The hemline of her saree featured the timeless elegance of golden zari work that enhanced her look.

She paired it with the matching yellow fabric blouse. With the half sleeves and deep neckline, her blouse added an effortless charm to her fit.

From timeless to bold elegance, Sneha Reddy’s choice of sarees gave all the luxury feels and showed that this ever-so-beautiful six yards of elegance can be the perfect outfit to slay any event glamorously. Just like Sneha, it's time to enhance your saree wardrobe and make them your go-to style for any occasion!