Mira Kapoor strictly follows ‘less is more’ philosophy and opts for pastel-hued ethnic outfit that screams simplicity

Mira Kapoor, the girl who always loves to keep herself presentable and follow the trend leaves us in awe with her mesmerizing appearances. Lately, she was spotted at an event rocking her ethnic look in an easy, breezy, and comfy long kurti that is perfect to slay both your everyday fashion to outings. Let’s take a closer look at their attire.

Mira Kapoor made an appearance in a stylish ethnic outfit. She was wearing a soothing, pastel-hued kurti. Featuring lightweight fabric, it is adorned with beige, blue, and green shades, proving that understated fits can still make a statement. Getting more details about her dress, it had long sleeves and a collar, perfect to keep her appearance elegant and effortlessly cool.

The delicate pattern at the hemline added a refreshing touch to her appearance, whereas for the bottom, she wore simple and matching leggings that kept her outfit well-coordinated. The standout feature was the simplicity. Her choice of simple outfit was enough to make a new style statement and prove that less is more approach will always be in trend.

The entrepreneur has kept her accessories minimal. She styled her kurti with the classy statement earrings, adorned beautifully in her ears, and the ring settled perfectly on her finger. Her accessories were the smart choice to not overshadow her fit, and give equal attention to all the features.

Advertisement

As for her makeup, it was subtle and flawless. She first began with the base, and for that, she took the foundation and concealer and later added the charm of blush, highlighter, and nude lipstick that kept her appearance minimally appealing. Her hair was styled in loose waves and were kept in a side partition.

In the final part, she completed her look with flat footwear that was perfect to keep moving with ease and adding understated charm to her appearance.

Overall, when we look at Mira Kapoor's ethnic outfit, she definitely nailed it with perfection. Everything from her outfit to her makeup screamed minimalism and proved that even with less addition you can still manage to turn heads from wherever you pass by.

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar declares blue as the color of the season with her stylish maxi dress, serving major style goals