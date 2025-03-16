T in Tamannaah Bhatia stands for ‘top-notch’ as she slips into comfy yet stylish outfit for date night with BFF; an absolute serve

Bollywood besties Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani, who left us spellbound with their performance in Aaj Ki Raat and Uyi Amma, are now setting BFF goals with their contrasting fashion. Yes, last night for the dinner date, the gorgeous actresses were snapped together, wherein Lust Stories 2 star went all sporty with trousers, and Azaad actress looked classy in a mini dress. Let’s go through the details of their outfit!

Tamannaah Bhatia

The famous South star, also making waves in Bollywood, Tamannaah Bhatia, was recently spotted stepping out of the restaurant in a fitted bodice sporty top with a collar and full-sleeve design. The half-zip front detail was perfect for everyday style and casual outings. Forgoing the high-fashion glam, you can effortlessly pair this top with bottoms of your choice– like in Tamannaah’s case– which she decided to pair with trousers.

The blue trousers with an elastic waistband and loose silhouette added a sporty and comfortable touch to her date night look. As for the accessories, she carried a sling bag and donned silver round earrings.

The Stree 2 fame decided to tie her hair into a neat bun and enhanced her beauty with the blush on her cheekbones and nude-shade lipstick. The Baahubali actress completed her look with comfortable white shoes.

Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, who debuted with Azaad this year, served the ultimate Gen-Z fashion inspiration with her dinner-night look. She looked classy in the denim mini dress featuring a square neckline and sleeveless design. The dress had a flattering silhouette with a fitted bodice that hugged her curves delicately, showing off her well-maintained physique. She also carried the black leather jacket in her arms.

Keeping the accessories minimal yet striking, Rasha decided to wear the golden round earrings with the rings. Her long, wavy tresses were left open.

Complementing her look with the on-point makeup, the Internet sensation enhanced her already glowing skin with the neutral-toned blush on her cheekbones and pink lipstick. Lastly, the Azaad actress added the right edge to her look with the black heels.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani are quite opposite, serving different style statements and we absolutely loved it. Take cues from the duo for your next outing with friends!