Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-inspired eye makeup: 4 times she amazed us with her beauty game

Eye makeup has always been a game-changer. It enhances your overall look and lets your eyes do the talking. From subtle eyeliner to full-on glam smokey eyeshadow, there are various eye makeup options to steal the limelight at any event. If you’re confused about what to try and what not to, we’ve got some of the best ideas inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The Bollywood diva—Aishwarya Rai Bachchan—has always carried herself with grace and style, but the standout feature is always her bluish-grey eyes. Her eye makeup is consistently on another level. Whatever the occasion, her eye makeup is always a "wow" factor. Whether it’s eyeliner or eyeshadow, here are four of her best eye makeup looks.

1. Subtle Shimmery Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s eye makeup is all about glam vibes. To enhance her eyes, she often chooses a classic eyeliner that makes her eyes even more attractive. Long and voluminous lashes draw all the attention to her eyes. For a subtle touch, her eyelids feature some sparkles and kajal, making it the perfect eye makeup for family events. To keep the focus on her eyes, she opted for glossy nude lipstick and completed her look with polished brows.

2. Winged Eyeliner Look

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress gave a fierce touch to her look with a classic, sharp, and perfectly applied black winged eyeliner. The winged eyeliner gives her eyes the lift we all dream of having. Paired with long lashes and subtle red eyeshadow, her eyeliner takes center stage. For a bold touch, she paired this fierce eye makeup with bold red lipstick, perfect for confident and oh-so-glam vibes.

3. Bronze Eyeshadow Look

This eye makeup is a whole vibe. Aishwarya went for a classic, bold winged eyeliner, sharp enough to catch anyone’s eye. For a perfect party touch, she paired the eyeliner with bronze eyeshadow, adding sultry vibes to her look. This eye makeup is easy to try and gives you an impactful, confident touch. With subtle smokiness, she adds some drama under her eyes and pairs the look with soft pink lipstick.

4. Pink-Golden Eyeshadow Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan perfectly rocked the cat-eye makeup. For a glamorous event, she chose winged eyeliner, giving her the ultimate glam vibe. To add a party touch, she applied a hint of pink and golden eyeshadow, pairing them beautifully with long and voluminous lashes. To balance the soft and bold elements, she opted for bold red lipstick, letting her makeup be the center of attention.

These four Aishwarya-inspired eye makeup looks are perfect for all your events. Taking cues from the actress, you’re now ready to steal the spotlight with sharp eyeliner and shimmery eyeshadow.

Which of these eye makeup looks would you like to try? Let us know in the comments below!

