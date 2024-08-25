Bollywood's favorite diva, Alia Bhatt, has always been slaying in the limelight with her unparalleled fashion sense. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress wore a comfortable jacket with striped track pants last evening, showing us that she knows how to turn heads and win hearts with her sassy choices. We are undoubtedly in awe of her cool picks.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Alia Bhatt’s latest comfortable and chic look for some casual fashion motivation?

The RRR actress always brings her A-game when it comes to her fashion-forward outfits. Be it Alia Bhatt’s corporate-core looks that are making headlines these days or her super cool casual looks, the diva constantly serves excellence, and her super chic jacket and tracks look was no different. We adored her charming picks for her Whitt and dark blue-hued look.

The actress looked stylish as she entered the office building with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. She opted for a comfortable outfit consisting of a sleeveless white camisole with a deep plunging neckline and broad straps. The body-hugging silhouette of the same also helped the diva flaunt her enviable curves. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress layered it with a short and matching full-sleeved jacket.

The stylish light-hued pick had convenient pockets on both sides along with a rather comfortable oversized silhouette with a hood at the back. Alia also left it open to display the top underneath, and it was a wise decision indeed. She further paired her white jacket and top with floor-length and high-waisted dark blue track pants, with white stripes on the side. Even the oversized wide-legged silhouette complemented the jacket perfectly.

The diva's cool and casual look is all about merging style and sass with comfort, and we're taking notes. Coming to her shoes, Bhatt completed her comfortably stylish dark blue and white look with white flat sandals that perfectly matched her jacket and top. They also gave a well-thought-out appeal along with a rather mindful sporty twist to her ensemble.

Talking about her accessory choices, the Student of The Year actress took the minimalistic route with just a ring and her incomparably gorgeous and warm smile. She visibly made the bold decision to forgo all other accessories to make sure that her simple yet stunning and comfortable outfit gets to shine freely and brightly under his own spotlight.

Moreover, Alia opted for a no-makeup look which allowed her natural beauty and inner glow to shine through. She also added just a touch of pink lip gloss with a light sheen to keep her lips nourished. This casual look proved that true beauty and simplicity go very well together. Meanwhile, the diva also tied her hair up and styled it into a high bun with a middle parting, ensuring that her face was visible. We adored her effortlessly elegant, casual, and manageable choice.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt's casual look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

