Triptii Dimri is one of the few Bollywood’s up-and-coming fashion icons who can make a mark with fashion perfection and sheer versatility. The classy diva proved this with the simply stylish lehenga look she served, last evening as she attended the song launch of the upcoming movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, in Mumbai. Her comfortably chic outfit screamed pure elegance, and we really admire her effortlessly chic ethnic style.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a proper look at Triptii Dimri’s fashionably fiery tunic look for a major dose of fashion-forward inspiration? It’s time for some ethnic elegance?

Triprii Dimri loves to keep her looks relatable, making them easy to recreate for her fans. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress gave us yet another taste of her fashion finesse with her latest ensemble. The look, with statement-worthy hues of blue lehenga and a sleeveless crop top-like bralette that had an embellished and alluring circular-shaped neckline, was perfect.

This was paired with a matching lehenga skirt with dramatic flares and well-formed pleats that looked cool and felt comfortable. The high-waisted style also made it just perfect for every occasion, especially for modern fashion queens. It also had a super convenient style for weddings and events. The Animal actress completed the set with a matching dupatta, draped around her neck, in the classic style, for that traditional touch.

This printed lehenga set was beautifully crafted by one of Bollywood’s favorite fashion mavens, Saaksha & Kinni, and we loved that. The Bad Newz actress displayed, or, should we say, flaunted, comfortable style and coolness in her semi-formal attire, and proved that even ethnic looks can be simple yet stunning if you know how to style them. Her nature-inspired classy pick with a botanical print came with the hefty price tag of Rs. 59,000, and we are impressed. She completed the look with matching sandals, giving a rather harmonized touch to her look, and we love the vibe.

Further, Triptii kept her accessories minimalistic, with minimal earrings, simply unique cocktail rings, and a super chic gold bracelet that added some needed bling factor to her mesmerizing blue-hued ethnic look. These choices legit helped her flaunt her styling skills, letting her incomparable outfit speak for her.

Further, Triptii opted for a bold natural look that allowed her beauty and inner glow to shine through with just a touch of blush and some pink lip shade to keep her lips nourished. Even her eyes were well-defined.

Meanwhile, the diva also left her hair open and styled it into a naturally wavy look, ensuring that her face was visible while framing it to perfection. We adore the effortlessly creatable and manageable look, which allowed her dark tresses ro cascade freely down her back and shoulders. But, let’s be honest, the highlight of this look has got to be the diva’s incomparable smile. That’s true for her inner glow and display of pure confidence, as well.

So, what did you think of Triptii Dimri’s blue lehenga look? Are you feeling inspired by her ethnic charm? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

