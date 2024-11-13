Triptii Dimri’s black custom midi dress is definitely the trend of the season but it’s her Rs 83,975 footwear that’s snatching the limelight

Triptii Dimri surely knows how to catch everyone’s attention, and her new party-style look just proves that. Yesterday, November 12, at the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success party, the actress was seen gracing the red carpet in the stunning black dress that charmed us with its detailed features. Are we impressed? Yes!

To celebrate the success of her latest movie, Triptii Dimri decided to dress up in Surya Sarkar’s Custom dress. Her black midi dress was the perfect blend of bold elegance and femininity. The stretchable fabric black dress hugged her from all the right angles. The cinched waist details of the dress perfectly highlighted her curves. The dress has some amazing strap detailing that makes it a bit different from others.

When we look at her straps, they are not the usual straps that stick to your shoulders. The dress featured spaghetti straps, but its unique design intentionally left one side up, almost as if hanging in the air, and the other side cascading down the shoulder, giving all gorgeous feels.

The dress has the perfect hemline. With the ankle-length touch, the dress was able to bring the right amount of elegance to this bold look. The other unique twist was the white bustier top popping right from the deep neckline.

For accessories, The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress decided to embrace low-key elegance. Though her outfit was the showstopper, her accessories are also worth the appreciation. She chose to go with the black watch with the right amount of sparkling effect. Also, her sparkling stud earrings and the rings were adding the whole glamorous mood.

Enhancing her look, the actress applied a bit of blush, accelerated with the shine of highlighter. Also, the defined brows, eyeliner, and nude lipstick added an unmatchable touch. Not settling with this, the actress added one more attractive touch to her look. Her Christian Louboutin’s Condora Strap 100 mm Strappy Pumps priced tag at Rs 83,975, took the whole look to a different level of attractiveness.

All set to turn heads, the actress kept her hair open, styled in a side partition. The soft curls were effortlessly flowing below the shoulder adding that understated charm.

If you’re bored of throwing on simple black dresses, then this Triptii Dimri-inspired style can make your look attractive and on top of the game.

