Triptii Dimri's all-white outfit feat. knotted shirt and trousers is a perfect guide on how to master monochrome dressing for vacations

Triptii Dimri shared her vacation pictures in an all-white outfit which is perfect for setting the tone for a calm holiday. She might be back from her vacation, but she’s still bringing those sun-soaked vibes to us through her stunning vacation photos! If you are dreaming of your next getaway and looking for some fashion inspiration, take a closer look at her outfit.

Triptii’s outfit starts with a stylish off-white bandeau top. It served a subtle yet stylish base for the outfit. The bandeau is designed simply so that it can be versatile and become part of an outfit. Straightforward silhouette plus an absolute lack of colour characterises her discreet charm.

Adding a layer of dimension to her look, Triptii opted for a white shirt with half sleeves. The shirt was knotted at the front, creating a playful, cropped effect that elevated the outfit’s casual vibe. This layering technique not only added visual interest but also accentuated her silhouette in a flattering manner.

To complete her look, the Animal actress chose white flared trousers. The flared design of the trousers complemented the cropped shirt, creating a balanced and elongated silhouette. The white palette maintains a monochromatic scheme that is both classic and versatile.

The all-white attire is relatively adaptable, from sandy beaches all the way through city tours to just casual outings. In any case, it gives an orderly and cool appearance that befits almost every situation and setting.

To complete her look, the actress did not opt gaudy accessories as she wore a simple black wrist watch. Such minimalism made it look smart and appropriate for the vacation contexts where comfort and practicality are most important.

The makeup she wore was very minimal, yet it made her beautiful face even more beautiful. By choosing a soft smokey eye, she gave her all-white look a classy appearance which is perfect for day occasions, especially when on a vacation, or even at night parties.

Talking about the hairstyle, her hair was tied back and the rest was left loose which added a relaxed touch to the overall look. This combination of a bandeau top with a knotted shirt and flared palazzos is suitable for all kinds of vacations. Share your thoughts with us on Triptii Dimri’s holiday look.

