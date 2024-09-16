Triptii Dimri’s latest outfit shows denim skirts are a classic statement piece that never goes out of style

If there’s one thing we can always count on Triptii Dimri for, it’s her impeccable fashion sense, which turns heads and sets trends. Recently, the star was spotted in the city, and let’s just say she delivered a look in a white cropped shirt and denim skirt that got us swooning and gave us the mid-day outing goals we didn’t know we needed. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

She chose a fresh white cropped button-up shirt with short sleeves and a classic collar. The shirt had a structured yet breezy feel that gave it a casual, cool elegance. The presence of half-sleeves and crisp collars gave this outfit a preppy charm, making it ideal for many occasions.

To make the shirt stand out, Tripti picked a denim short skirt that was both sophisticated and playful. What sets the skirt apart? A row of buttons descending from above gave the outfit a classic appearance. Due to its high waistline, the skirt looked flattering. To this, she added a fabulous black belt that cinched her waist and brought in a touch of contrast and class.

The jewelry was kept minimal so the outfit could speak for itself. She chose black sunglasses; they were cool and perfect for a city outing. Her pair of Converse shoes added a sporty touch to the look. The black Charles & Keith bag was another versatile accessory. She kept her jewelry understated with small earrings that complemented her outfit without overpowering it.

In the makeup department, the diva did not overdo it. Triptii opted for a minimal look. Her nude lips and luminous skin made her glow naturally, and her feathered brows made her look chic and modern. Her hair was damp, but she wore it loose in soft waves, making it perfect for the evening with a laid-back, cool attitude.

Triptii Dimri's city outing outfit is a perfect example of how to look chic without putting in much effort. Her combination of a white cropped shirt, denim skirt, simple accessories, and natural makeup made her look stunning and suitable for any mid-day outing. So, the next time you plan to head out for a sunny day in the city, take a cue from Triptii to look beautiful, stylish, and chic!

