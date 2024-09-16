Who wore what at Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Darshan 2024; Disha Patani turns heads yet again

Eknath Shinde’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations took place last evening, and the auspicious event was filled with vibrant decoration, devotion, and star-studded awesomeness. Many Bollywood actresses who attended the same were visibly dressed to the nines. They all nailed the ethnic wear dress code with their unique flair and unmatched style. We are still swooning over the resultant fierce display of fashion fabulousness that was unleashed, last evening.

So, let’s just zoom in and discover how Bollywood divas were able to turn up the glam factor for the auspicious event, taking it to the next level with their elegant ethnic fashion choices last night.

Who wore what for Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Darshan 2024?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra:

When it comes to saree collections that will leave you feeling impressed and inspired, Shilpa Shetty’s collection will always top that list, and her recent saree look was no different. She wore a vibrant pink and green striped saree that was just gorgeous. It looked incredible against her complexion—She totally glows in such Shilpa Shetty outfits.

Its bright hues merged well together to create a color-blocked look, which gave regal vibes. She paired it with a fitted half-sleeved blouse with an alluring neckline that looked all things fabulous. She also added a pretty choker with rings, kadhas, and a potli bag that simply rocked.

Mrunal Thakur:

There’s nobody who can make a mark in Anarkali suits, quite as incredibly as Mrunal Thakur. She effortlessly made our hearts dance to her rhythm in a beautifully elegant Anarkali ensemble, laden with embroidery work, known as the ‘Beige and Mango Yellow Anarkali Set’, worth Rs. 32,500.

The gorgeous look was delicately crafted by none other than the fashion mavens at Krina Patel Couture. It featured a flowy long kurta with a stylish yoke and pleated hem. She added a matching sheer dupatta and fitted pants with ruched pleats to complete the ensemble. We also loved the fiery cut-out at the back. Her pretty accessory choices also elevated her Mrunal Thakur look.

Disha Patani:

When it comes to ethnic fashion, Disha Patani always knows just how to turn heads with some of the most incomparable ethnic looks. This was clearly proven by her black-and-gold look for this grand celebration. She opted for a simply stylish embellished suit set, known as the ‘Noor Kurta Set’, worth Rs. 67,500.

This was elegantly crafted by none other than the esteemed designer, Punit Balana. The outfit featured a black sleeveless kurta with gold embroidery work, paired with matching pants with gold work at the edges, and a classy dupatta. She also added minimalistic accessories to complete the classy Disha Patani new style look.

Divya Khosla Kumar:

When it comes to statement sarees for festive occasions, it’s quite fair to say nothing can compare to the regal and traditional allure and charm of an embellished classic red drape, and Divya Khosla Kumar reminded us of the same in a beautiful saree look that renders us speechless.

Her gorgeous piece was thoroughly elevated with gold motifs and it also had a matching shimmery border. She further added panache to the look with a matching embellished blouse. Even her gold necklace and earrings along with her kadhas and rings were super on point.

Sonakshi Sinha:

Have you ever seen Sonakshi Sinha serve an ethnic look that did not leave you picking your job up off the floor? Well, her latest ethnic look was no less. Just like Mrunal Thakur, she also opted for an outstanding white-hued Anarkali set that literally blew our minds. We adored the Sonakshi Sinha style.

With shiny sequin work and an elegant overalled design, the ensemble enhanced her frame. She draped a matching sheer dupatta from the back to complete the look. Even her gorgeous accessory choices like dangling statement earrings with matching cocktail rings literally rocked. However, it was her smile that had us begging for more.

So, are you feeling inspired? Ready to take a cue from your favorite divas and embrace the joy of ethnic fashion this festive and wedding season? Well, unleash your inner Bollywood babe with these head-turning and showstopping ethnic wear ideas.

Which one of these celebrity-approved ethnic wear looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

