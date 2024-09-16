Alia Bhatt is one of the few Bollywood fashion icons who are able to sparkle and shine with versatility. The classy diva proved this with the stylish airport look she served, earlier this morning. Her comfortably cool outfit featured a T-shirt with matching pants. This was layered with a full-sleeved denim jacket, and we really admire her effortlessly fabulous Alia Bhatt airport look.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a proper look at Alia Bhatt and Raha’s simply cool airport-ready looks for some fashion inspiration from the Alia Bhatt new outfit?

Alia Bhatt loves to keep her looks simple and comfortable. This is exactly what makes Alia Bhatt's fashion style so relatable and easy to recreate for her fans. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress gave us yet another taste of her fashion finesse with her latest airport ensemble. The blue-and-green Alia Bhatt new look featured a half-sleeved and short T-shirt with a circular neckline and a slightly oversized silhouette to keep things comfortable.

This was tucked into ankle-length sage green pants. These wide-legged pants with slight flares looked cool and felt comfortable. The high-waisted style also made them perfect for traveling and the airport. It also had super convenient pockets on both sides. The Darlings actress layered the T-shirt with a shades blue denim jacket with a fill-sleeved style. She legit showed us the art of layering and slaying.

It was left open to display the T-shirt. The Raazi actress displayed, or, should we say, flaunted, comfortable style and coolness in her semi-formal attire. She completed the look with white sneakers, giving a Gen-Z touch to her look, and we love the chic vibe of this airport look. With this look, she made a case for simplicity and minimalism, especially when it comes to airport ensembles. We’re definitely taking notes.

Further, Alia kept her accessories minimalistic, with just Gen-Z-approved small gold hoops. But that’s not all; she also added the off-white Gucci x Adidas mini duffel bag to her look. This iconic bag is one of the signature luggage pieces from the sporty yet luxe line. This exclusive piece, made in Italy, has a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 2,33,900. But we think it’s the perfect pick for the airport, don’t you just love the Alia Bhatt style?

Further, Alia opted for a bold no-makeup look that allowed her natural beauty and inner glow to shine through with just a touch of blush for a pop of color on her cheeks and some pink lip gloss to keep her lips nourished. This classy look proved that true beauty can even shine bright when it’s kept simple.

Meanwhile, the diva also tied her hair up and styled it into a high bun look, ensuring that her face was visible while framing it to perfection. We adore the effortlessly manageable look. But, let’s be honest, the highlight of this look has got to be Alia’s incomparable smile. That’s true for Raha as well, and we’re still aww-ing.

Raha Kapoor is already the ultimate little fashionista, just like her mom. Even all of her outfits effortlessly slay, no matter the occasion. For her latest airport look, Raha Kapoor kept things simple in an all-white look. The comfortable yet chic choice was great. We also loved her adorable hairstyle.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor’s latest airport look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

