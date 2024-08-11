Will necktie become the next must-have fashion accessory? Janhvi Kapoor shows how to achieve the look effortlessly

This is Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion world, and we are living in it. Janhvi has time and again proved she is one of the most fashionable actresses. She stunned everyone with her traditional attires at Anant Ambani’s wedding and for the film’s promotion, the diva returned to showbiz looking like the boss babe that she is.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted channeling classy bossy look in a three-piece co-ord set, and it’s everything that we want to talk about. So, without delaying any further, let’s get into it.

Janhvi Kapoor’s formal outfit for Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor, for her film Ulajh co-starring with Gulshan Devaiah, opted to channel her character’s aura, as seen in the posters, wearing pantsuits and blazers.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi actress opted for a brown three-piece co-ord set that came with cropped shirt, mini-wrapped skirt, and cropped blazer. She paired it with a matching tie. Kapoor served a corporate look but in a glam way. Her minimalistic style added the extra charm that was needed.

Janhvi Kapoor’s subtle makeup look

For accessories, the Dhadak actress wore a simple white watch, along with a few chunky rings and a pair of dainty earrings. She accentuated the look with black pump heels. The whole getup is classic and modest but glamorous at the same time.

Janhvi kept her makeover as minimal as she could. Beauty-wisde, she picked matte finish foundation, lots of blush and contoured cheeks with defined brows and brown soft smokey eyeshadow. Her look was further highlighted with mascara-laden lashes and brown lip shade. Janhvi Kapoor kept her pin-straight hair open.

Well, one can wear the attire to office parties and meetings as well- an impression to stand out among the rest. The motto is to maintain less is more! Let us know your thoughts about Janhvi Kapoor’s recent look as she was papped in the city.

