From Dhadak to Ulajh: A quick look at Janhvi Kapoor's massive fashion evolution over the years

Janhvi Kapoor's sartorial journey has been as captivating as her on-screen performances. From the innocent charm of her debut in Dhadak to the confident, sophisticated allure she exudes in Ulajh, the actress has undergone a remarkable fashion evolution.

With her fearless spirit and love for current fashion trends, Janhvi shows that embracing the latest styles can be exciting and fun. Whether it's movie promotions, celebratory evenings, or red-carpet galas, she always displays an unstoppable sense of fashion.

To put it aptly, what began as a promising entry into the world of style has bloomed into a full-fledged fashion statement. Ms. Kapoor's transition is a testament to her growing confidence and willingness to experiment with different looks. Her style has matured, reflecting her personal growth and evolving understanding of fashion.

With each public appearance, she has pushed boundaries, experimenting with a variety of silhouettes, colors, and designers. From ethnic ensembles to Western wear, Janhvi has seamlessly adapted to different styles, establishing herself as a fashion icon. Let’s take a quick look at Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion transformation.

1. Look what Janhvi Kapoor wore around the release of her movie Dhadak

Back then, Jahnvi Kapoor made some questionable sartorial choices while promoting her debut movie Dhadak. In one of her appearances, she made us sit up and take notice of her offbeat styling. Donning a grey oversized one-shoulder sweatshirt, Janhvi paired it with a high-slit satin skirt in a silver hue. The luxe grey sweatshirt from Michelle Mason was paired with the same brand’s slinky silver satin skirt that featured an asymmetrical slit and train that ran behind her.

She made a meek attempt at restoration with statement silver hoop earrings and a couple of statement silver fingerrings. With a messy ponytail hair updo, Janhvi was seen styling her look with a pair of black fur sandals. For glam, she kept it simple with a minimal makeup base and hints of pink on her lips and cheeks.

2. Janhvi Kapoor’s pink lehenga gave us a glimpse of her South Indian roots

Ever since her early years in the industry, Janhvi has made sure she embraced her traditional roots, no matter what. While she continues to do so even now, this throwback to her pattu silk langa oodhni (half-saree lehenga) oozes her Tamilian heritage bestowed by her mom, Sridevi. Donning a stunning Kanjeevaram silk pink lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, Janhvi looked adorable.

She styled the all-over zari floral motifs lehenga with a contrast blue-striped dupatta, adding a dash of color to her monotone outfit. She opted for a stunning choker necklace, traditional guttapusalu matha patti, and matching earrings while keeping her tresses open. Janhvi was decked out in simple makeup with pink lips and a tiny bindi.

3. Dazzling in a pink co-ord, Janhvi exudes elegance

For her movie promotions, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a Jade co-ord set in pink hues. The outfit features a bubble pink bustier with a blush pink skirt palazzo. She topped her ensemble with a sheer long jacket subtly embellished with sequin and thread floral motifs. This well-curated look perfectly blended style and elegance, which Janhvi sported effortlessly.

Elevating her look, Janhvi styled her tresses with a center-parted braided low bun with a few loose bangs that structured her face. With a dainty bracelet and dangler earrings, Ms. Kapoor rounded her look and looked exceptionally stunning. Keeping her makeup minimum with a matte base and hints of pink on her cheeks and lips, Janhvi topped her lashes with oodles of mascara for fluttery lashes.

4. Janhvi Kapoor’s chic holiday vibe

Sridevi often posted holiday pictures with her daughters, and one such picture shows Janhvi Kapoor’s sultry holiday ensemble. Donning a gorgeous maroon bodycon maxi, the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi actress looked absolutely chic. She styled her minimal maxi dress with an uber-stylish black leather jacket, adding edginess to her look.

Styling it further, Janhvi opted for a colorful stole dupatta over her head, adding flair to the look. With a sleek sling bag on her shoulder, she looked amazing with kohl-rimmed eyes and pop red lipstick.

5. Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a green cut-out gown

The Bawaal actress’s recent look for the GQ India Awards stunned us, thanks to the offbeat choice of color and the bold silhouette. Adorning a stunning green gown designed by Marc Bouwer and styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Janhvi looked ravishing.

The gown featured the latest cut-out trend with floral bud cut details encircling her waist. It also showcased a halter turtle neckline and a shoulder-sweeping cape attached to the back. The dress showcased a semi-form-fitted silhouette, highlighting Kapoor’s curves. It also had a long trail at the back, which added to the drama and made Janhvi’s look stand out.

She kept the overall look simple, with minimal makeup and no additional jewelry. Her glam complemented the gown, creating a moody summer look with glossy tinted cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and berry lips. Janhvi opted for her signature voluminous hair as she posed for the cameras, flaunting the backless design of her gown.

6. Shining brighter than the diamond in a Gaurav Gupta saree

Janhvi Kapoor's Gaurav Gupta shimmer saree was a striking ensemble that perfectly complemented her ethereal beauty. The ice-blue hue, adorned with countless sequins, created a mesmerizing, almost ethereal effect. With its structured yet fluid form, the saree's draped silhouette accentuated Kapoor's curves and added a modern edge to the classic drape.

Janhvi paired the saree with a matching bralette that elevated the look, lending it a contemporary and bold appeal. Ms. Kapoor's styling was equally impeccable, with her hair styled sleek and straight, allowing the saree to take center stage. With minimalist jewelry and dewy makeup, she completed the look with diamond dangler earrings, creating an overall impression of understated elegance with a touch of glamour.

7. Janhvi Kapoor's peacock-inspired lehenga was a dazzling spectacle

Janhvi Kapoor's choice to wear this ensemble at the Ambani sangeet was particularly fitting. Designed by Manish Malhotra, this masterpiece of a lehenga transformed the actress into a modern-day princess. With a mesmerizing blend of blues and greens, the lehenga featured intricate peacock feather motifs that seemed alive with every movement. The mermaid silhouette, accentuated by a dramatic train, added a touch of regal elegance to the Dhadak girl’s charm.

The matching choli was embellished with delicate sequins, which complemented the lehenga perfectly. Ms. Diva Kapoor's styling was impeccable, with her hair pulled back in a sleek style to showcase the intricate details of the outfit. With dewy makeup and glossy nude lips, she ditched jewelry to let her outfit be the talk of Tinseltown.

Over the years, Janhvi Kapoor’s style has transformed from just wearing clothes to owning them and exuding an air of confidence. Her massive fashion evolution has left us stunned, and we are sure you are equally in awe. Comment below and let us know your opinion.

