Tamannaah Bhatia is OBSESSED with THIS fashion trend and it is the hottest essential you need in your closet

Tamannaah Bhatia always manages to hit it out of the park when it comes to fashion. Among the plethora of fashion choices she has made, one that is quite evident is her love for corsets. A look at her Instagram timeline is enough to get clarity that the actress has been leaning towards corsets for quite a while now. She loves giving the stylish number a semi-formal, formal and casual twist. Whether it is a monochrome charm or edgy allure, Tamannaah can do it all just with a corset.

Tamannaah’s edgy corset look is très chic

Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn when she embraced the corset trend for the promotions of Jailer in acid-washed cargo pants and white top. Creating a striking and edgy look with her fashion-forward ensemble, Tamannaah left fans swooning over her and rightfully so. Her slip corset top came with strappy sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a plunging neckline. When worn with her wide-leg rustic pants, the top highlighted her slender physique.

Tamannaah paired her on-point OOTD with silver footwear demonstrating how comfort and fashion can coexist. Her gorgeous features were accentuated by shimmery eyeshadow for a hint of bling, mascara-laden eyelashes and glossy lips for added glam. She kept her hair open in a wavy style, allowing it to fall freely to frame her face beautifully.

Tamannaah’s lacy corset top with body-hugging skirt for a sultry look

Continuing her love for corsets, Tamannaah again stepped out in a black and white corset top, making jaws drop. Giving a sultry spin to her ensemble, the actress chose a bold bodice with a deep neckline and spaghetti straps. For an ideal finishing touch, the top also included white thread detailing at the torso and black lace detailing at the bust area. A long figure-hugging skirt completed the drool-worthy look.

Tamannaah also carried a tiny pearl clutch at the event to match her outfit. Recognising the power of the accessorizing game, she elevated her look with a pair of large pearl earrings. Her hair was styled in gentle curls for a glam appearance. In terms of makeup, Tamannaah perfected her already beautiful features with her rosy cheeks, lashes, and glossy pink lips.

Tamannaah’s all-white look is a nod to summer basics

Tamannaah Bhatia loves styling corsets in multiple ways. For one of her photoshoots, she decided to raise the temperature in her 'oh-so-chic' summer basics. Giving a nod to summer basics, the actress rocked an all-white corset-style tank top with rib knit boning. Further, it boasts a square neck, an asymmetrical hem, cutouts at the shoulders and thumb holes at the cuffs.

She teamed the stunning top with off-white toggle parachute wide-leg pants. The pants featured three pockets, a drawstring at the waist and pleats at the knees for an added comfy appeal. Keeping it flawless with her accessories, she wore a pair of silver sandals and a stunning silver hoop earring. For a touch of minimal glam, she accentuated her looks with glossy lips, contoured cheekbones, dazzling eye makeup and wavy hair.

Tamannaah’s on-point monochrome charm

Tamannaah Bhatia is the queen of monochrome fashion. Previously, she stepped out in a corset-inspired red strappy top and flared multi-pocket trousers. With a deep scoop neckline, strappy sleeves, cropped hem and asymmetrical hem, the top perfectly blended with the vibrant and unique personality of the actress.

On the other hand, her bell-bottom pants with two pockets on the front and high waistline were a perfect pink to add edge to any look. A pink Jimmy Choo handbag, for a luxurious touch, highlighted Tamannaah’s top-notch game in styling.

Flaunting her on-point makeup game, she was decked up in smokey glitter eye makeup and bold red lipstick to elevate her stunning visage. For a fuss-free appearance, she tied her hair in a ponytail and we must admit, Tamannaah looked stunning.

Only Tamannaah could have given the corset a traditional twist

Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning red saree that she wore during a Stree 2 event is one for the books. The elegant number featured luxurious crepe silk fabric accentuated with digital print and intricate hand-sequin embroidery. What stole our attention was her off-shoulder corset blouse with embellished detailing.

Wondering how much Tamannaah’s saree costs? Her ensemble has been picked from the brand Torani India. It is priced at Rs 79,500. Additionally, her corset blouse costs Rs 46,500 which makes the total outfit worth Rs 1.26 lakh

Putting her styling finesse to display, Tamannaah Bhatia accessorized her look with a pair of dangling statement earrings, a green emerald ring on her finger and a sleek bracelet on her wrist, making her look more graceful and captivating.

