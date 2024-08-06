Ananya Panday proves less is more with Gen Z-approved denim shorts and crop top look

One look at Ananya Panday's Instagram handle and you'd know she's a fashionista. From channeling her inner diva in designer clothes to making even comfy, casual attire look classy - she can do it all. Over the years, Ananya has been gaining experience to make her mark with both her acting skills and fashion sense.

Summer is in full swing, and now the rain has entered the scene. Mumbai is experiencing quite a bit of rainfall this season, and if you're wondering what to wear to your next brunch invitation, Ananya has you covered. The actress was recently photographed in an outfit that could be your perfect pick for this season. Without further ado, let's take a look at it.

Ananya Panday was spotted in the city stepping out of her car, heading somewhere. The actress looked super comfortable in her casual attire. Ananya wore a white and blue crop top with 'bae' inscribed on it, paired with blue denim shorts.

To complete the look, Ananya chose matching blue flip-flops - the perfect footwear for this season. The colors of her outfit matched the vibe of the rainy season. This ensemble could easily become your go-to outfit for casual outings.

The Liger actress opted for a no-makeup look. She likely applied a layer of dewy sunscreen, accentuated with a little blush, some definition to her brows, and a nude matte lip shade.

Ananya accessorized her outfit with dainty ear studs, a necklace with a pendant, and tied her hair casually with a claw clip. Though the actress looked a bit tired, her charming appearance shone through even in casual attire.

The previous day, the actress was spotted having brunch with her best friend, Suhana Khan. For this outing, Ananya donned a blue striped co-ord set, including an oversized shirt and shorts, teamed with a white tee. She completed the look with minimal makeup, which worked perfectly.

Ananya Panday is definitely serving some great summer and rain-friendly fashion goals. What do you think about her style? Which look did you prefer? Share your thoughts in the comments.

