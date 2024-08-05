Ananya Panday is not just the leading Gen-Z actress but also a style icon who hits the right mark with her fashion finesse. Without a doubt, we’re OBSESSED with her modern and fresh sense of style. Keeping up with this reputation, the diva opted for a casually chic look recently as she stepped out in the city, and we adore her latest picks.

So, why don’t we dive right in for a detailed glance at Ananya Panday’s latest look for some major modern fashion inspiration?

Ananya Panday rocks in a casually chic fashion statement

When it comes to nailing casual looks, many Bollywood divas often slip off their games. This is because it can be relatively easier to slay the formal way than to merge comfort and style to nail casual coolness. However, it’s a total piece of cake for a Gen-Z fashion icon like Ananya Panday. She proved that with her latest look.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress wore a full-sleeved black top with a frame-fitting silhouette that hugged her curves at all the right places, perfectly accentuating them. The short top also had an alluring V-shaped neckline with buttons right below it; these ended up adding a rather sultry twist to her ensemble.

Ananya Panday’s accessories and glam picks

Panday successfully proved that her styling skills are totally on fleek by wisely opting to take the minimalistic route with her accessories for this ensemble. She went with small Gen-Z-approved earrings with matching rings on her fingers and a pretty but delicate gold pendant. Even her manicured nails and sunglasses looked fierce. The diva’s cool choices added some sass to her look.

The young actress also chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into a sleek and straight look. Her luscious locks were combed on both sides with a neat middle parting. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle made sure that her gorgeous face was beautifully framed while giving a rather chic appeal to her look.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Panday’s soft glam. She went with a natural-looking yet radiant base. Ananya also added a touch of color to the look with a pop of pink blush. Even her lips were nourished with some gloss. This natural look ended up elevating her ensemble.

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s latest look? Do share your thoughts and opinions with us through the comments section below.

