Suhana Khan’s 5 high-end mini handbags that are all things classy and luxury

Get ready to add some serious drip to your wardrobe! We’ve dived deep into Suhana Khan’s fabulous collection of luxury handbags to bring you 5 mini bags that are total game-changers. If you’ve got an obsession with luxury, this splurge-worthy list is for you.

Perfect for amping up your casual outfits or turning heads at upscale events, these mini handbags are super versatile and oh-so-chic, just the kind of lavish accessories you should consider investing in. So, without further ado, let’s get into the deets.

Suhana makes her night-out look chicer with a gray Hermes Kelly Pochette

The Archies star wore a taupe off-shoulder dress for a night out with her besties. She gave it a monochromatic edge with a gray Hermes Kelly Pochette mini bag. Suhana infused a pop of color with an orange polka dot-print satin scarf wrapped around her bag’s handle.

Her miniature Kelly is in the shade of Gris Meyer with palladium hardware and costs around Rs 13,00,000. The Pochette makes an exquisite clutch purse and shares the same recognizable style DNA as the well-loved Kelly bag. With its plush leather handstitched into a trapezoid shape, this mini bag is roomier than it looks and can hold all your essentials for the evening.

Suhana carried a yellow Bottega Veneta Mini Wallace for a day in the park

For a summer day spent amidst nature, Suhana chose Bottega Veneta’s Mini Wallace bag in a yellow hue, which gave her trench coat and denim dress a mellow touch of sunshine. The mini shoulder bag features the brand’s signature Intrecciato-pattern weave and has an adjustable strap. It’s big enough to hold all your necessities for a day out yet still look compact and stylish.

This luxury bag is priced at approximately Rs. 1,99,000 and comes in a range of cool colors. If you are a fan of Bottega Veneta’s unique minimalist aesthetic and prefer a bag that can take daily wear and tear, the Mini Wallace is for you.

To enjoy Paris in the rain, Suhana chose Jacquemus’s Le Chiquito Long handbag

While visiting Paris during fashion week, Suhana carried a Jacquemus Le Chiquito long handbag in light brown. The mini bag is an elongated version of the brand’s viral fun-sized bags and goes perfectly with Suhana’s neutral-toned outfits.

The lightweight leather bag is not for when you want to carry a whole bunch of things but will fit your phone, card case, keys, and on-the-go beauty products. Moreover, it’s got a fantastic metallic snap closure that ensures all your precious things are well secured.

The Le Chiquito Long by Jacquemus comes for approximately Rs. 62,923. If you’re looking for a chic entry into the world of luxury handbags, this could be ideal.

Suhana’s Louis Vuitton Speedy 20 is the ideal wanderlust partner

Out and about in the city, Suhana looked sun-soaked and effortlessly gorgeous in a tan tank top and dark green leather pants. She accessorized her casual-chic outfit with a monogrammed Louis Vuitton Speedy 20.

Louis Vuitton’s Speedy silhouette dates back at least 100 years to 1965 when it was created for Audrey Hepburn. Suhana’s bag is a smaller version of it, but it is still very accommodating and can hold a lot despite its compact size.

The Speedy 20 retails for Rs. 1,94,000. Although this is a hefty price, when you invest in this bag, you’re not only bringing home a slice of fashion history but also an extremely durable bag that will be your trusty travel companion for a long time.

Suhana’s accessory pick from fun college days is a cult-classic mini Prada bag

When Suhana shared a college throwback picture, we couldn’t help but notice the Prada bag she carried on her night out. She carried a white Prada Re-nylon mini shoulder bag with silver hardware and an enameled Prada inverted triangle logo.

Popular among celebrities and luxury lovers for its practical and sleek design, this mini bag suits multiple styles and occasions. Its sustainable nylon material makes it supremely functional while giving it a nice sheen. The Prada Re-nylon mini bags have a great color range and can cost around Rs. 59,484.

Now you have 5 uber-luxe ways to take your accessory game to the next level. These high-end mini bags from Suhana’s collection are the epitome of small but mighty. They’ll be forever iconic, so you can enjoy them today and hand them down as chic heirlooms someday.

Which Suhana Khan-approved luxury mini bag caught your eye? Comment now to share your favorite.

