EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F on her showstopper look at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, resort wear, and personal style

The runway always gives lessons in bountiful. We heard and witnessed a lot from the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week which oozed glamour ubiquitously. As it goes on to stitch its final stories of fashion primarily and beauty on day 5, today too was no exception as we fell over and again into the trope of statement-making trends. One of the eminent fashion designers Nikita Mhaisalkar's collection makes us want to daydream about it all summer long. It's autumn in here, but look at where our hearts want to go back to. We'll never forget a feeling so fine. And, to top off her dazzling showcase, actress Alaya F switched on her showstopper mode and appeared to own the ramp.



That panache, that mini dress. She was lovely a sight to behold. Her green body-hugging dress with side cut-outs, beaded embellished work, and a halterneck detail can make its way into your wardrobe if you're a party-goer (Screenshot away, right now). Her outfit didn't just shine, it also entailed a printed cape to keep it in a chicer company. Alaya's look was accessorised with cross-shaped drop earrings, gold block heels, and was tied up with eyeliner, nude lipstick, and a wavy hairdo.

There's no better time than now to chat about fashion, so we couldn't keep calm and turned to Alaya for a heart-to-heart interview.

1) What is the most gratifying thing about walking as a showstopper for Nikita Mhaisalkar? A: I mean, walking for Nikita was just wonderful because I think she really took my personality into account in a lot of ways. This outfit felt so correct for me and that is always a really wonderful feeling. I felt so much more confident walking the ramp in it and with Nikita, it was such a wonderful collaborative process. I enjoyed it thoroughly.



2) 'Tropical Times' collection has your heart because? A: Because, every piece is so fun, so elegant but still so sexy. So intricate, I would wear any of the pieces that were seen on the ramp today.

3) Tell us about your ensemble and what makes it stellar? A: Everything about this outfit is stellar. I love the detail intricate work. I love the cuts here. I love the concept of the whole collection. I love this cape because it's so much fun, it gives you a little bit of action to do while you're walking down the ramp. I love the way it sits on my body.



4) What is that one detail you pay the most attention to when combining a party look? A: I pay attention to is that everything looks together. Nothing else. If you look good together, then who cares?!



5) Your resort wear would never look incomplete because? A: Because I'll always have one of these beautiful capes with me.