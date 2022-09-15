Did you hear? The hottest hair color trend is here with a bang & even hair experts can’t keep calm! Here’s why

From choco melts to red melts, women flaunting their tresses in different hues have simply flooded my social media of late. Even some of the popular hair artists and professionals of my favorite salons are swearing by this apparently never-before-heard hair color! But what really stirred my curiosity is Sanjana Sanghi’s latest pictures where she has undergone a super-stylish hair color melt and boy does it look impressive! I couldn’t stop myself from finding out what color she used for her new makeover so I decided to dig deeper, and here’s what I found!

We all know that there’s a time in every girl’s life when she wants to get a stunning makeover, restyle her look, and make everyone’s jaws drop while she walks down the alley, right? Well, NOW seems to be just that time when ladies around me are getting a hair color makeover and setting some stunning hair goals, like the Matrix Hair Color Melt - that is too hard to resist.

So apparently the most sought-after hair color brand, Matrix brings to you its renewed hair color with Pre-bonded formula. Touted as the hottest hair color trend, Color Melt by Matrix SoColor introduces a range of hair colors with a professional salon technique, with a pre-bonded formula for all hair types. This means you get the same protection as adding a bonder to your strands in less time and on a lower budget.

Backed by a breakthrough professional technique, the Matrix Hair Melt has undoubtedly convinced me to visit the salon and dye my hair. Moreover, I am stoked by the array of hair colors offered in this range. With 40 different shades available, there is one for every personality!

The fact that each hair color is so trendy, versatile, and almost perfect for Indian skin tones that it is almost impossible to decide which one I am going to opt for on my own! That is why I have decided to visit the salon near me and let the hair stylist pick a color that would look perfectly stunning. Go ahead and try out this trendiest hair color of the season and let us know how you feel about it.