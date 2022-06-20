EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi says Om: The Battle Within’s meant to continue as universe; Praises Aditya Roy Kapur

Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapur would next be seen in director Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about working with Aditya. “I say this with utmost sincerity that I couldn’t have done this journey without him. One thing is to just act with someone in a film, and it’s another thing to have someone with you who is there to catch you every time you fall, and I mean that literally and metaphorically,” says Sanjana.

She further adds, “It was my second film as a leading actor, it was the peak of the pandemic, it was a new genre, there were many challenges in front of us, and even before I could tell him what I am feeling scared about, his call would already come telling me to calm down, do this, do that - dropping these small nuggets that really helped me through. With Kapil (director), me, and Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) we hit it off from the word go. Ahmed Sir (Ahmed Khan, Producer) calls us the three monkeys, because we are a riot together.”

Om: The Battle Within, which is backed by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studios, has the potential to become a franchise. Have they discussed that possibility? “Yes, Om is meant to continue as a universe and as a journey, and it lends itself to that. So what you will see on July 1st (release date), you will be left hopefully wanting more, and that is the way it has been designed. We have not gone into any kind of details, but we were so upset on our last day of shoot. In fact, because we were all missing each other so much, we have literally just shot a song for promotions because we wanted to get back on the set together. We were like, ‘this can’t end’, and we can’t wait to get back with each other. But no details at all, because for now this baby has to come out first,” Sanjana signs off.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan & Ram Charan collaborate; Latter makes cameo in a massive song for Farhad Samji’s next