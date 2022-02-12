Uljhe Hue Review: Sanjana Sanghi, Abhay Verma’s short film leaves you smiling with its subtle and warm romance

Uljhe Hue

Cast: Sanjana Sanghi, Abhay Verma

Director: Satish Raj Kasireddi

Steaming On: Amazon Mini TV

Rating: 3/5

“Utna bhi naya nahi hai (It’s not that new)”, says Varun to Rasika as the latter complains about online dating, ‘the cool new thing’. While the concept of online dating is not novel anymore, the Satish Raj Kasireddi directorial dealing with it is both fresh and fun. After Rasika Krishnan, played by Sanjana Sanghi, is stood up in a theatre, she crosses paths with Varun Khanna played by Abhay Verma, a charming young guy, who is on a movie date himself. An awkward chance meeting leads to conversations, smiles, the beginning of a friendship, and more.

Uljhe Hue’s story is by Ida Ali, daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, while the screenplay is penned by both Ida and Satish. The short film efficiently explores the tricky world of new-age dating where pretty display pictures and catchy bios steer one’s love life, and every dinner or movie date can turn out to be an adventurous or scary discovery about the other person or oneself. While some become friends and lovers, others are just funny anecdotes you tell to strangers on a popcorn and soda counter in a theater.

Sanjana and Abhay strike a chord with the charm, goofy smiles, and innocence that they bring on the screen. The two are instantly likeable and together create a chemistry that is bound to leave you smiling, and feeling fuzzy on the inside. Sanjana and Abhay’s contrasting costumes seamlessly complement their characters’ personalities. While a shy Rasika keeps it vibrant with bright colors and prints, a confident and funny Varun is all about solids and neutrals. Director of Photography Lakhan Rathore adds to the feel-good narrative by playing with bright tones and sharp shots.

Lastly, Melissa Srivastava and Osho Jain’s melodious vocals make Ida Ali and Satish Raj Kasireddi’s short film dreamy and lyrical, and you might just find yourself googling the songs as the end credits roll in.

Uljhe Hue is the perfect watch this Valentine’s week if you want to keep it light-hearted, short, and sweet. Catch it on Amazon Mini TV.

