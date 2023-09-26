EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu's production venture Dhak Dhak set for a theatrical release on THIS date

After delivering three consecutive theatrical hits — Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani, and OMG 2 — Viacom18 Studios is now gearing up for its next theatrical release. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Viacom18 has scheduled Dhak Dhak, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi, as its next release, with a release date set for next month.

According to sources, Dhak Dhak will be released in cinemas on 13th October 2023. The film is a heartwarming story of four women embarking on a life-changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world, and promises the audience a visual experience which they must have rarely witnessed on screen before. Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films and Viacom 18 Studios have produced this movie in association with BLM Pictures, while debutant Tarun Dudeja has directed it from the script co-written by Parijat Joshi.

The makers have devised a concise promotional plan and will kick off promotional activities tomorrow with the announcement of the release date, followed by the trailer launch on 3rd October. Dhak Dhak is billed as a first-of-its-kind story about four strong characters on a memorable bike ride in picturesque locations, and the makers are confident it will captivate the audiences.

Dhak Dhak marks Taapsee Pannu’s second production venture after Ajay Bahl's horror-thriller Blurr. On the acting front, she has three movies lined up ahead: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, Aanand L Rai’s Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Woh Ladki Hai Kahan with Pratik Gandhi. Additionally, she is set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Mudassar Aziz’s comedy entertainer, Khel Khel Mein, set to go on floors next month in London.

We reached out to the representative of Outsiders Films and Viacom 18 Studios for confirmation. However, we're yet to hear back from them.

