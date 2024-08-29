Liz Torres’s Weight Loss: How the “Gilmore Girls” Star Drastically Transformed Herself

Liz Torres is a renowned American actress and singer, famous for her roles as Mahalia Sanchez in the John Larroquette Show and Patricia "Miss Patty" LaCosta in the family comedic drama series, Gilmore Girls. In addition to her incredible acting talent and several accolades, Liz Torres’s weight loss has garnered the attention of audiences worldwide.

The veteran actress had an impressive weight loss, which viewers noticed when Gilmore Girls returned with its limited series spinoff on Netflix. Fans' favorite ‘Miss Patty’ was unrecognizable as she shed pounds and toned herself completely.

As you scroll ahead, you’ll get to know all about Torres’s diet, workout plan, lifestyle, social media reactions, and of course, before and after weight loss photos.

Who Is Liz Torres?

Liz Torres was born on September 27, 1947, in the Bronx, New York, U.S. She is not only a fabulous actress and singer but also a phenomenal comedian. She has been known for her roles in Ugly Betty, Scandal, The Addams Family Fun House, and Nanny.

Torres kickstarted her career as a singer and comedian in the nightclub alongside her friend Bette Midler. In 1969, she made her film debut with Utterly Without Redeeming Social Value.

For her role as Mahalia Sanchez in the John Larroquette Show, she received two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Golden Globe Award nominations.

Advertisement

From 1969 to 2008, she has been under the limelight gaining appraisals and love from fans and admirers across countries. Not only have her professional accomplishments been recognized and appreciated, but her lifestyle has also been a source of inspiration for many.

Liz Torres’s Weight Loss Transformation Story

In 1997, Liz Torress shared that she was struggling to lose weight. For her, it wasn’t about dropping a few sizes. Back then, she clearly understood that being heavy wasn’t good for how long one’s heart bears the strain. As per research, obesity is among the leading causes of elevated cardiovascular disease ( 1 ).

According to the World Health Organization, overweight and obesity are defined as abnormal or excessive fat that accumulates and presents a risk to health ( 1 ). Hence, she never gave up when it came to losing weight. In fact, in one of the interviews, she confessed that TV shows helped her immensely.

Advertisement

In the year 2000, the prominent personality disclosed the impact of her weight on her career in Hollywood. She stated that nobody looks at you once you gain weight. Initially, she got a lot heavier, and being Hispanic on TV brings certain limitations. For her, she played the characters of a maid, clown, and other generic roles.

She also shared that whenever she used to be on set, nobody looked or listened to her. As an actress, she believed that one has to make people look at you. Whenever she witnessed a heavy woman working on television, she was the one cheering because she believed being heavy shouldn’t stop one’s life.

In addition to playing the role of ‘Miss Patty’, a resident dance teacher in Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007, she appeared on hit TV shows namely Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, and Scandal. It was then in 2008 the American personality began losing weight while keeping her over-the-top personality intact.

Advertisement

In 2010, on the opening night of the Broadway show, It Must Be Him, Liz was barely recognizable due to her incredible transformation. Cut to 2016’s Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life, Liz looked stunning. In 2017, at one of the screenings at the Hollywood Museum, she flaunted her impressive weight loss.

In 2019, she attended the Women of Color Unite’s 1st Annual Aunties Brunch and left audiences awestruck with her toned look.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Weight Loss, Diet, Fitness Routine, And More

Liz Torres’s Diet Plan

Reportedly, she started her inspiring weight loss journey in 2006 and fans noticed a difference in her physique for the first time in 2007.

She had adapted to a low-calorie diet, which included fish, vegetables, yogurt, wheat toast, and butter, and occasionally drank coffee. Research states that the consumption of vegetables is associated with a reduced risk of weight gain ( 2 ). On the other hand, the consumption of fish and seafood accelerates weight loss due to the high amount of protein. Protein-rich healthy foods are crucial for long-term weight maintenance, as they accelerate weight loss induced by energy restriction ( 3 ).

Initially, she weighed 250 pounds and was a victim of depression and anxiety. As a result, Torres gained more weight. Research has revealed an association between depression and obesity. Many physiological aspects can be modulated by diet and nutrition that lead to depression ( 4 ).

Advertisement

In 2008, Liz lost 50 pounds and proved that she was always striving to lose weight and it was something that was on the back of her mind.

Liz Torres’s Workout And Daily Routine

In addition to her diet, she also committed to a strict exercise routine that consisted of skipping ropes and riding stationary bikes. According to research, physical activity is recognized as an integral part of the management of people who are overweight or obese in combination with an effective diet plan ( 5 ).

Skipping or jumping is an important indicator of physical fitness. It strengthens lower limbs and hip muscles ( 6 ). Additionally, riding stationary bikes or indoor cycling enhances oxygen consumption, blood pressure, and body composition ( 7 )

Social Media’s Reactions to Liz Torres’s Weight Loss

The Bronx native left fans and admirers wondering if her shocking weight loss was natural or if she underwent plastic surgery. Her slim appearance made them reminisce of the 1970s when she was extremely thin.

Fans loved every character she played and were also glad that she maintained her sassiness even after weight loss.

Liz Torres’s Before and After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

Liz Torres’s weight loss story was indeed a rollercoaster ride. Apart from her sincerity and professionalism in every role she played on screen, her personal weight loss struggles also stand as a testament to those who wish to shed pounds. By incorporating a healthy diet, workout, and lifestyle habits into her daily routine, she managed to tone herself drastically and undergo an amazing health transformation.

Advertisement

Liz Torres has proved that with hard work and sheer determination, anyone can make a positive change in their lifestyle. She encouraged everyone to prioritize their health and embrace things that are good for their body in the long run.

Sources

1. Relationships between Obesity and Cardiovascular Diseases in Four Southern States and Colorado

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3250069/

2. Weight loss effects from vegetable intake: a 12-month randomised controlled trial

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4086735/

3. The role of protein in weight loss and maintenance

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25926512/

4. Diet, Obesity, and Depression: A Systematic Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7999659/

5. Effect of exercise training on weight loss, body composition changes, and weight maintenance in adults with overweight or obesity: An overview of 12 systematic reviews and 149 studies

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8365736/

6. The Effect of an 8-Week Rope Skipping Intervention on Standing Long Jump Performance

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9323905/

7. Health Benefits of Indoor Cycling: A Systematic Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6722762/