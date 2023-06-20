Top 15 Exercises to Strengthen Your Wrist For Better Mobility

Exercises to strengthen your wrist are vital in this modern, technology-driven world. Your wrists are constantly engaged in various activities like scrolling through the phones or tackling office work on laptops. The repetitive strain can take its toll, leaving our wrists feeling tired and in need of attention. That's why it's crucial to give our wrists the care and strength they deserve. Here, we will explore a range of exercises specifically designed to strengthen your wrist. This helps you combat fatigue and promotes long-term wrist health. Get ready to give your wrists the attention they yearn for with these best wrist exercises.

Benefits of Doing Wrist Exercises

Before we delve into wrist exercises, let's first explore the benefits they offer.

1. Enhanced Balance And Stability - Strong wrists provide a solid base for the hands and arms, which improves balance and general stability ( 1 ). This stability is vital to perform activities like weightlifting, sports, and yoga.

2. Reduces the Chance of Wrist Injuries - Fractures, sprains, and strains are more likely to occur in weak wrists. Therefore, strengthening the wrists can aid in flexibility and injury prevention.

3. Improves Grip - Usually, strong wrists provide better grip strength. This again aids in activities like weightlifting, rock climbing, general sports, or even simple daily tasks like cooking and writing.

4. Relieves Wrist Pain - Specific wrist strengthening exercises can provide relief for anyone with wrist pain or discomfort ( 2 ). In some cases, it may slightly help people with carpal tunnel syndrome or arthritis by enhancing overall wrist functionality ( 3 , 4 ).

5. Increases Upper Body Strength - Exercises to strengthen your wrist also work on the muscles in the forearms and hands. Thus the overall strength and coordination of the upper body are enhanced by this workout.

6. Increases Motion And Flexibility - The wrists' flexibility and range of motion can be improved with regular stretching and strengthening exercises ( 1 ). Without this flexibility and strength, our arms become more prone to pain and injuries like tendinitis.

7. Promotes Bone And Joint Health - Exercises for wrist strength promote bone density and joint health. Your bones adjust when you exercise frequently and become denser. This can also help fend off diseases like osteoporosis or osteoarthritis.

8. Improved Blood Circulation - Exercises that involve active wrist movements increase blood flow, supplying vital nutrients and oxygen to the wrist muscles and surrounding tissues. Improved circulation may promote healing and overall wrist health.

9. Rehabilitation Process - Doing these exercises is crucial for people who are recovering from wrist injuries or surgeries. These exercises help rebuild strength, improve flexibility, and restore the ability to use your wrist properly ( 5 ).

10. Relieves Stress - Most physical activities cause the release of endorphins, which improves our mood and lessen stress. Hence, wrist exercises may also have an overall positive impact on mental health ( 6 ).

Exercises for wrist strengthening are simple to do at home, in the gym, or even during work breaks. Most of these exercises can be performed with minimal or no equipment. So people of all fitness levels and ages can benefit from the following exercises.

Exercises to Strengthen Your Wrist

The stability and strength of the wrist depend not only on the muscles that move the wrist. It also depends on the muscles that cross the wrist line and finish at the fingertips. We've curated a comprehensive list of 15 exercises to strengthen your wrist, taking these factors into consideration.

Simple Wrist Exercises

Ball Squeeze

Things Required - You can do this simple exercise with any squeeze ball, or stress ball. Alternatively, you may also use soft or medium hard putty.

Targets - Wrist, thumb flexors, and fingers.

Steps

Take a seat comfortably before taking the putty or ball in your palm.

Then circle it with your fingers and thumb.

Squeeze as firmly as you can and keep it for 3-5 seconds.

Slowly release your grasp and repeat the process for10 times.

Tennis Ball Exercise

Things Required - For this, you'll require a tennis ball and a sturdy surface like a table.

Targets - Wrist extensors and flexors.

Steps

Put the tennis ball down on the hard surface. Then, place it on the bottom of your wrist, directly at the palm.

Throughout this technique, keep your hand moving with your fingers spaced apart.

Gently roll the ball a bit underneath the forearm and move it back to the wrist. The amount of pressure that is delivered is under your control.

Avoid putting too much pressure on the joint as this can result in tingling and numbness.

Repeat this for 5 to 10 minutes.

Prayer Stretch

Targets - Wrist, forearm, and hand muscles.

Steps

Start by placing your palms together close to your chin in front of your chest.

Once you feel light to moderate strain under your forearms, gradually lower your hands toward your waistline.

Also, maintain them close to your stomach and keep your palms together.

Hold for about 15 - 30 seconds and repeat this 2 - 4 times.

Wrist Flexor Stretch

Targets - Wrist, fingers, and forearm

Steps

Your palm should be up as you extend your arm out.

Bend your wrist and point your hand towards the ground.

Gently extend your wrist with your other hand until you feel light to moderate strain in your forearm.

Hold for about 15 - 30 seconds, and repeat this 2 - 4 times.

Steeple Stretch

Targets - Wrist, forearm, hand, and back muscles.

Steps

Start this exercise with a prayer position high above your head.

Now spread your thumbs and fingers as far as you can comfortably.

Separate your palms while clasping your thumbs and fingers together.

Then bring them back together.

Repeat this a few times per day.

Wrist Circles

Targets - Wrist flexor, bicep, tricep, and shoulder muscles

Steps

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Touch your wrists together as you place your hands in front of your chest.

Then move your wrists up and towards the chest, then the ground, and finally back to the initial position

Ensure to keep the wrists in contact.

Repeat it a few times

Wrist Walk

Targets - Wrist, forearm, and shoulder muscles.

Steps

Approach a wall, and stand with your forearms straight.

Make sure your palms are facing the wall, and your fingers pointing upward.

Walk your wrists as far along the wall as you can while keeping your palms pressed up against it.

Then rotate your hands so that the tips of your fingers are pointing downward.

Now repeat the walk with your wrists back while keeping your palms against the wall.

Repeat it 5 to 10 times.

Grip Strengthening

Things Required - For this, you will need hand grippers.

Targets - Wrist extensor, flexor, palm, and fingers

Steps

Sit with your forearm bent at 90 degrees.

Ensure your palm is facing in, and then hold the hand gripper.

Squeeze carefully, then let go.

Also, your arm shouldn't be moving; only your hand should.

Switch hands and then repeat the same action.

Repeat this 8 to 10 times, alternating between your hands.

Exercises with Equipment

Wrist Flexion

Things Required - For this, pick the right dumbbell weight (approximately 1 to 3 pounds) that suits you.

Targets - Wrist, forearm, and hand muscles

Steps

Place your right forearm on a table as you hold the dumbbell.

Let your hand fall outside the table while your palm faces upwards with the dumbbell.

Flex your wrist fully and don't move any other parts of your body. Try to hold it for 2 to 3 seconds.

Now smoothly return to the starting position.

Repeat it 10 to 15 times.

Once the required number of repetitions have been completed, switch sides and perform the exercise again.

Wrist Curls

Things Required - You can do this wrist exercise with a small dumbbell or a barbell.

Targets - Primarily wrist flexor muscle.

Steps

Lean forward while sitting on a flat bench.

Put your palms up when holding a dumbbell or barbell with an underhand grip.

when holding a dumbbell or barbell with an underhand grip. Ensure you place your forearm on a bench or your knee.

Exhale while curling the weight upward using only your wrist.

Then inhale as you slowly drop the weight to a comfortable level.

Perform the sequence 10 to 15 times, and then repeat the same on the other arm.

Reverse Wrist Curls

Things Required - Mini dumbbell or barbell

Targets - Primarily wrist extensor muscle.

Steps

Lean forward while sitting on a flat bench.

Put your palms down when holding a dumbbell or barbell with an underhand grip.

when holding a dumbbell or barbell with an underhand grip. Ensure you place your forearm on a bench or your knee.

Exhale while curling the weight upward using only your wrist.

Then inhale as you slowly drop the weight to a comfortable level.

Perform the sequence 10 to 15 times, and then repeat the same on the other arm.

Ideally, reverse wrist curl is done along with wrist curl to ensure that wrist extensor and wrist flexor muscles are developed equally.

Ulnar Deviation

Things Required - Mini dumbbell

Targets - Wrist muscles like flexor carpi ulnaris and extensor carpi ulnaris.

Steps

Stand straight with dumbbells in your right hand.

Keep your arm by your side, straight down .

. Now rotate your wrist to lift the weight (move only your wrist, not your arm).

Take a 5-second hold and retract your hand gradually.

Repeat it 5–10 times on each side.

Radial Deviation

Things Required - Mini dumbbell

Targets - Flexor carpi radialis and extensor carpi radialis.

Steps

Stand straight with dumbbells in your right hand.

Keep your arm by your side, facing upwards .

. Now rotate your wrist to lift the weight (move only your wrist, not your arm).

Take a 5-second hold and retract your hand gradually.

Repeat it 5–10 times on each side.

Usually, radial and ulnar deviation workouts are done together to improve wrist mobility.

Wrist Supination

Things Required - Dumbbell, and table.

Targets - Wrist supinator muscles

Steps

Sit with your forearm resting on a table. Ensure your hand and wrist are hanging over the edge.

The dumbbell's end should be held in your hand like a hammer.

Then allow your wrist and hand to slowly rotate such that your palm is facing upwards .

. Hold this position for a few seconds and carefully rotate your hand back up until the dumbbell is once more straight up.

Wrist Pronation

Things Required - Dumbbell, and table.

Targets - Wrist pronator muscles

Steps

Sit with your forearm resting on a table. Ensure your hand and wrist are hanging over the side to strengthen your wrist pronators.

Hold your dumbbells with one end pointed upwards.

Turn your hand slowly so that the wrist and palm are facing the ground .

. Hold this position for a few seconds, and carefully return your hand to the initial position with the weight pointed upwards.

Supination of the wrist is the act of flipping the wrist over so that the palm is facing up. While wrist pronation refers to the downward-facing position of the palm. Usually, these are done together as exercises for weak wrists. Try to perform them in 2 to 3 sets, with each set consisting of 10 to 15 repetitions.

Conclusion:

Exercises to strengthen your wrist are vital for day-to-day activities. It is particularly beneficial for athletes who are aiming to enhance their performance. From increased stability and grip strength to reduced risk of a hand injury, the advantages are extensive. Therefore, try to make these stretching and strengthening exercises a part of your daily routine.