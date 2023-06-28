Eric Burris’ Weight Loss Journey: A Controversial Approach to Fight Obesity

Eric Burris is a popular American meteorologist and weather reporter who is best known for his timely weather and lifestyle updates. But in 2021, when he appeared on his news segment called, WESH 2 News’ First Warning, his fans noticed something different about his physical appearance and claimed that he looked like a ‘new person’. The TV personality had downsized from 300 pounds to 200 pounds, and hence, the Eric Burris weight loss journey became a big subject of conversation amongst his followers. But the process of shedding those extra pounds was not easy for him. During his weight loss journey, Eric would lose a few pounds and then regain them quickly. Moreover, his excessive weight began to have detrimental effects on his health which concerned him and the doctors. So, what led to his inspirational transformation?

From speculated weight loss surgeries, and diet plans, to workout routines 一 in this article, we have put together all you ought to know about the famed Eric Burris’ weight loss.

Who Is Eric Burris?

Born on 29th April 1984 in Central Florida (USA), Eric Burris is a renowned name in the field of weather forecasting. The American meteorologist and weather reporter had always been interested and enthusiastic about pursuing a career in meteorology. During his time at the Lake Howell High School in Winter Park (Florida, USA), Eric kickstarted his meteorological career at a local Orlando television station. After graduating from school, he continued to contribute and work for the live coverage of famous hurricanes like Charley, Jeanne, Frances, and Wilma in the United States. This work exposure further sharpened his skills and prepared him to take on bigger responsibilities and roles in front of the camera.

In October 2014, Eric professionally joined the popular television station called WESH 2. Now, he is a household name in his field and serves as the First Alert Meteorologist for the station in Florida (USA). Apart from this, he has also built a massive online community on his social media, wherein he shares weather and lifestyle updates with his fans. His fans are involved in both 一 his work life and his personal life. This was evident when they took notice of his weight loss and began to display concern for Eric on social media.

Eric Burris’ Weight Loss Journey

Throughout his life, Eric had an unhealthy relationship with his body. He maintained a weight of about 300 pounds and was hence battling obesity. According to research, obesity refers to the abnormal or excessive accumulation of fat which may have adverse effects on your body and overall health. It may be caused due to genetic, cultural, or societal factors ( 1 ). Due to this excessive weight, it became difficult for Eric to perform his daily tasks such as cooking, bathing, playing, and more. While fighting obesity, he tried to embark on a weight loss journey and eventually shed the pounds that he had gained over time. However, he faced a constant yoyo effect with his body because as soon as lost some pounds, he immediately gained them back.

The real Eric Burris’ weight loss journey began in 2021 when Eric had a meeting with his doctors and general physicians who made him aware of his health. Due to obesity, he was at risk of getting diabetes. Moreover, he was already beginning to have problems with his pancreas and the insulin production in his body. The doctors warned him that if he did not focus on his health, his weight would get out of control and cause negative implications on his body. Studies suggest that obesity may be one of the most significant factors contributing to the development of diabetes. The study further states that both obesity and diabetes increase in tandem with each other. Losing weight may help in decreasing the need for diabetes medications, improve glycemic control, and elevate the quality of life ( 2 ).

Hence, when Eric realized that he could get diabetes due to his excessive weight, he became determined to alter his health for the long term. As he had always struggled with losing weight, he knew that he had to do something different to lose the initial few pounds from his body.

His weight loss ultimately was a result of surgical intervention. After consultation with doctors, he decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery in June 2021. In this type of surgery, the size of your stomach is shrunk and the surgeon bypasses a part of your digestive system which leads to a lower absorption of food. In the process, the lower part of the stomach is removed and a small pouch is made out of it. Later, this pouch is connected to the last part of the small intestines and hence, two steps in the digestive system are skipped or ‘bypassed’. As a result, when food is consumed, it directly passes into the small pouch and enters the small intestine ( 3 ). While this eventually results in weight loss and is a widely popular method for downsizing, the procedure has its share of various complications.

The weight of Eric Burris before surgery was 300 pounds and after the surgery, it was reduced to about 200 pounds. This intense transformation in his weight had a grave impact on his health. Post-surgery, he took about four weeks (one month) to recover from the process and had also claimed that it was a difficult time for him to cope with the aftereffects. Also, because of the newly created small pouch in his digestive system, he began to consume smaller but frequent meals to reduce the pressure. Hence, undergoing weight loss surgery was the ultimate secret behind his body transformation. But, after surgery, Eric had to ensure that he was maintaining his weight loss by adopting a healthy lifestyle and a few positive habits.

After his surgery, when he made an appearance on the WESH 2 television station to report about the weather, his fans noticed a change. Soon, there were multiple comments on his social media from his followers who were drawing comparisons between his ‘before’ and ‘after’ look. They realized that Eric had lost weight and showed concern about the drastic change even though he looked healthy, slim, and slender. Since his weight loss journey became popular, people were curious about how he achieved that look and reduced his size. He ultimately came on the WESH 2 News Sunrise segment to publicly answer the multiple queries from his followers about weight loss.

From his diet plan to his fitness regimen 一 ahead, find the ultimate tips and secrets which led to the famous Eric Burris weight loss.

Eric Burris’ Weight Loss Diet Plan

After he underwent gastric bypass surgery to shed the extra 100 pounds that he had gained, Eric measured about 200 pounds. Hence, he was determined to continue losing further weight and also try and maintain the loss. To achieve his goal, he adhered to some healthy eating habits and followed a diet plan which focused on certain macronutrients to nourish his body.

Due to the surgery, the size of his stomach had become smaller, and did not have much room for food before it entered the small intestine. To reduce the pressure on his digestive system, Eric began to eat smaller but frequent meals. According to research, there is a relationship between the frequency of eating meals and adiposity (the condition of carrying too much fat in the body). The study states that consuming small but frequent meals may help in enhancing the process of fat loss and also help in achieving better weight maintenance ( 4 ). Hence, this pattern of eating eventually helped him to lose fat mass, maintain weight, and nourish his body with food after his surgery.

Along with these eating habits, he also adhered to a strict high-protein diet which helped him to continue losing weight after the surgery. Consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance may have multiple health benefits for the body and overall weight. It helps in reducing body weight, enhancing body composition, decreasing fat mass, and preserving fat-free mass in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets. Further, protein may also have a modest satiety effect on the body which leads to the feeling of being ‘full’. This helps in suppressing the appetite and causes a reduced calorie intake ( 5 ). Hence, consuming protein in diets may lead to gradual weight loss over time. Eggs, yogurts, tofu, and lean meats are some popular sources of protein in diet plans. Moreover, Eric has been seen on Instagram to be an enthusiastic chef. He often eats bolognese, eggs, grass-fed meat, chili, matzo ball soup, and omelets — all of which are high in protein content. Maintaining this healthy diet has helped him lose weight while regaining good energy levels.

Hence, the secret behind his diet for weight loss is emphasizing protein in all his meals and focusing on the consumption of protein-rich foods.

Eric Burris’ Daily Workout Routine

One of the biggest factors that contributed to Eric Burris’ weight loss was that he combined a healthy diet with a rigorous workout routine. A combination of both healthy eating habits and exercise may be effective in facilitating weight loss in the long term ( 6 ). For his workout sessions, Eric never used any special equipment or followed a definite workout plan to lose weight. Instead, he simply did a mix of cardio exercises and strength training. As a part of his cardio, the American meteorologist did swimming and running daily. Also, he incorporated strength training twice a week (weighted squats, bicep curls, glute bridge, planks, push-ups, etc). Studies state that a combination of cardio and strength training may help give greater benefits for weight loss, improve cardio-respiratory fitness, and also increase fat loss in the human body. Hence, this combination is often recommended for obese and overweight individuals to lose weight ( 7 ). Eric made sure to work out regularly but never exerted his body. He took proper rest and days off from exercising, which gave his body time to recover.

Even after he dropped from 300 pounds to 200 pounds, he continued to exercise and maintain his weight loss. For instance, after he had recovered completely from the gastric bypass surgery, he began to work out twice a day. This helped him to stay active and lose further weight.

While multiple celebrities and famous personalities have denied speculations of undergoing weight loss surgeries for their attractive physical appearance, Eris was not one of them. Right from the beginning of speculations about Eric Burris’ weight loss, the renowned American meteorologist and weather reporter was open about his gastric bypass surgery. The procedure helped him to downsize from 300 pounds to 200 pounds easily but with complications. After the surgery was complete and he recovered, he continued with his healthy diet and strict workout routine to continue losing weight. Eric’s weight loss journey serves as a reminder to be vigilant about your health and be determined to make a change when your body needs it. When the television personality was on the verge of contracting diabetes, he decided to give his health and body the top priority which eventually led to his inspirational and famous body transformation.

