Tim Mcgraw’s Weight Loss of 40 lbs: Diet, Exercise, Quitting Alcohol, Etc.

Being overweight or obese comes with its own set of problems. And even though individuals facing obesity sometimes might not find the motivation to lose weight, in many cases, it’s their family who help them navigate through the complexities of being obese and push them to lead a healthier lifestyle. This resonates well with Tim McGraw’s weight loss journey, as in the singer’s case, it was his daughters and wife who made him understand the importance of being healthy and propelled him to embark on a health and fitness journey.

Tim McGraw, known for his country-style singing and magnificent acting skills, weighed around 215 pounds when the movie Four Christmases (2008) was released. Around the same time, he was facing battles with alcoholism. His daughter, Gracie, told him that he looked “big on the screen,” and asked him to do something about this. This was a wake-up call for the Just to See You Smile singer and he immediately implemented a few changes in his diet and workout routine that helped him shed 40 lbs. Let’s know all about Tim McGraw’s profile, professional achievements, diet, and workout routine.

Who Is Tim McGraw?

Tim McGraw, born Samuel Timothy McGraw, is a renowned country singer, actor, record producer, and songwriter. Born in Start, Louisiana, U.S., he started learning how to play guitar in college and used to sing and perform for money. However, he was keen on becoming a musician, so he dropped out of college and moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

In the year 1990, he caught the attention of Curb Records, and that was a major turnaround in his music career. In March 1991, he debuted with the single, What Room Was the Holiday In, but the song didn’t enter the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. But that didn’t dishearten Tim and he continued with his music career, and rightly so.

Cut to the date, he has several hit songs to his credit, including Just to See You Smile, It’s Your Love, Please Remember Me, Live Like You Were Dying, and many more and is known as one of the best singers in the music industry.

Having sold over 80 million records worldwide and received prestigious awards including three Grammy Awards and fourteen Academy of Country Music awards, he is regarded as one of the most influential music artists of all time.

Apart from being a marvelous singer, Tim is a phenomenal actor as well and has done various movies, such as Tomorrowland, The Blind Side, and Four Christmases. It was during the release of the movie Four Christmases that Tim had a wake-up call regarding his health and decided to slim down. Let’s know all about Tim McGraw’s weight loss journey below.

Tim McGraw’s Weight Loss: Full Story Unveiled

After Tim’s daughter asked him to lose weight because he looked “big on the screen,” Tim knew that he had to start working on his health. In an interview, he expressed that his family was the biggest motivation behind his fitness journey.

He knew that his family was counting on him and he wanted to be healthy so that he could spend time with his grandkids and take them diving and spearfishing. Thus began a remarkable journey that helped the actor and singer lose 40 pounds. Let’s take a look at Tim McGraw’s weight loss diet plan below.

Tim McGraw’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

The first thing that Tim quit when he embarked on his health and fitness journey was alcohol. He has always been open about his battles with alcoholism and revealed that his sobriety journey wasn’t easy. But Faith Hill, his wife, was there to back him up. In an interview, he revealed that it was her support that made his journey easy. He added that she is her “rock” and that he couldn’t even stand up straight without leaning on her.

Quitting alcohol along with various other dietary changes helped the country singer lose 40 lbs. Alcohol consumption on a regular basis is known to lead to obesity. Alcohol interferes with the body’s fat-burning process and increases hunger, which can eventually cause weight gain ( 1 ). Cutting back from alcohol or quitting it completely can help one keep the weight in check and stay healthy and fit.

Apart from that, he ditched “truck-stop foods” and junk food items like cheeseburgers to achieve his weight loss targets and get a toned physique. It’s a commonly known fact that junk food is not good for health and its regular consumption can have adverse effects on health. According to a study, eating too much of junk can lead to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, allergies, food intolerances, and obesity ( 2 ). Thus, eliminating it completely from the diet or cutting back on it can have numerous positive outcomes, including controlled weight.

Addedly, the Four Christmases star also consumed plenty of veggies and fruits to accelerate the weight loss process. In a healthy and balanced diet, fruits and vegetables are always added, and rightly so. Being packed with so many vitamins and minerals, they make for an excellent source of dietary fiber and minerals that help boost the immune system, maintain a healthy gut, and manage body weight ( 3 ).

All these dietary changes, along with an intense workout regime, helped Tim lose 40 pounds (more on that below!)

Tim McGraw’s Fitness Plan for Weight Loss

The I Need You singer started his fitness journey with walking — he used to go for a light walk in the morning, followed by a 20-minute run. Walking, even though, may sound like a simple exercise, has a plethora of benefits, with boosting weight loss just being one. Walking helps relieve stress, promotes better sleep, boosts cardiovascular function, improves balance, and helps one maintain a healthy body weight ( 4 ), ( 5 ).

Eventually, he started lifting weights and began working out with a trainer. Following are the exercises the singer regularly indulges in:

1. Battle Ropes

Battle ropes is Tim’s go-to exercise at home and he sometimes, he does it on the road too. After stretching, he does battle ropes as his first exercise. Battle ropes exercise is a great technique to tone arms and upper body and improve muscular strength along with athletic performance ( 6 ).

2. Barbell Complex

Barbell complex workouts help build muscle and also aid in burning fat, which is why Tim incorporated them into his fitness regimen. He performed pulling, squats, pressing, and other movements to build strength and endurance.

3. Ab Exercises

After doing sets of battle ropes and a barbell complex, Tim focuses on an abs workout. He uses an ab roller to target his abs. Abs workout not only tones abs but also improves posture and increases stability ( 7 ).

4. Lower Body Workout

Tim’s workout doesn’t focus on one body part but the entire body. Hence, he does a sled push to work out his legs and improve the muscle mass in his lower body.

5. Knee Raises

The country singer indulges in hanging knee raises to target abdominal and hip muscles and boost functional strength.

6. Sledgehammer

To make the workout more intense, Tim uses a sledgehammer to hit a tire 20 times on each side. This helps him tone his shoulders, arms, and core and improve muscle endurance. The full-body workout that Tim indulges in helps him stay in shape and build muscles while also losing fat. Mostly, he does between four to six rounds of the exercises.

How Does Tim McGraw Feel After Losing Weight?

Tim felt delighted after losing 40 pounds successfully. In an interview, he candidly expressed that he didn’t just want to lose weight but also wanted to become a healthier version of himself. He further added that for him, it’s all about “feeling good” where he is physically and on stage. He also expressed that apart from his physical appearance, his mind also changed in the past few years. The 57-year-old singer revealed that indulging in regular exercises helped him bring focus to his life, further saying that he feels his mind is clearer now and relationships are deeper.

Tim McGraw’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After:

Quitting alcohol and making huge changes in diet and workout isn’t easy, but Tim McGraw’s efforts and dedication made it all happen swiftly. In Tim McGraw’s weight loss journey, it’s evident that his family members were his biggest supporters and backed him up throughout the journey. This helped him ditch his drinking habits and move to a healthier lifestyle, which eventually helped him achieve his fitness goals.

The country music star has since maintained the lost weight, all thanks to his healthy diet and workout routine. From his journey, we can all learn that with the right mind and efforts, we can easily get rid of bad habits, no matter how old we are, and become healthier and fitter.

