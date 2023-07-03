The Ultimate Guide to Must-Try Vegan Meal Plan For Athletes

The term ‘veganism’ was first coined and developed by Donald Watson and Dorothy Morgan in 1944. It refers to a diet type that is entirely plant-based and excludes all foods that have an animal origin. A true vegan avoids incorporating all animal products in their daily meals which range from meat, eggs, fish, and dairy to animal-derived foods such as honey, gelatin, rennet, etc ( 1 ). A vegan meal plan for athletes may be beneficial for the body and overall health. From promoting a lower body mass index, lowering cholesterol, and improving blood pressure to maintaining bone mineral density ─ a plant-based diet may have multiple benefits which makes it a good option to adopt for a healthier lifestyle. Veganism is a healthy lifestyle as it encourages the consumption of meals that are low in saturated fat and high in fiber content. Additionally, veganism may reduce an athlete’s chance of developing conditions including diabetes, cataracts, kidney stones, and other cardiovascular problems (