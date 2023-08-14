Kate Moss Diet And Workout: Secrets to Supermodel Fitness

Kate Moss's diet is the one you need to achieve that iconic supermodel-like shape. She's famous for her 'heroin chic' style in the 90s, characterized by pale skin, stringy hair, dark circles under the eyes, and a slender look. While she used to promote a very thin look back then, her views on health have evolved over the years. She now emphasizes the importance of healthy eating habits, which make her feel great even as she approaches her 50s. Let's take a closer look at the skinny model's diet plan and how it has changed over time.

Who Is Kate Moss?

Katherine Moss, the iconic British supermodel from the 90s, gained fame after her collaborations with Calvin Klein. This fashion icon is also known for her own clothing line and serves as a contributing fashion editor for British Vogue.

Moss also made it to the Forbes top-earning models list. She has received numerous accolades, including the British Fashion Awards in 2013 for her significant contribution to fashion over 25 years.

Profile & Stats

Real name: Katherine Ann Moss

Birthplace: London, England

Age: 49

Weight: 121 pounds (55 kg)

Height: 170 cm (5 feet 5 inches)

Kate Moss's Diet Plan

Kate Moss's unique style and slender figure have made her a fashion icon. Many wonder about the secrets behind her enviable physique, and her supermodel diet is one aspect that stands out. While she has never admitted to having an eating disorder, she revealed that being thin was partly due to not getting fed much during shoots and shows. Some claim that her fast metabolism keeps her body in fat-burning mode, a concept favored by bodybuilders and fitness models. Her diet mostly includes a mix of nutrients, occasional treats, and hydration, all built on these 6 eating habits.

1. The 80/20 Diet

Kate Moss follows the 80/20 diet rule, meaning she eats healthy foods like fruits, veggies, lean protein, and whole grains 80% of the time. The rest 20% is for treats like cupcakes and chocolates. This approach lets her enjoy occasional treats while still maintaining a balanced diet for effective weight loss. A balanced menu with these nutritious options keeps her feeling full and helps with digestion due to the fiber and water content ( 1 ). However, to lose weight, portion control is essential.

2. Green Juice in the Morning

In the morning, Moss kicks off her day with a vitamin-packed green juice that's loaded with an anti-aging supplement called Lumity. Lumity Supplements are known to make your skin healthy and boost overall wellness ( 2 ). And that fresh green juice, packed with veggies, gives you essential nutrients and antioxidants that are good for your heart, brain, and digestion ( 3 ), ( 4 ).

Advertisement

3. Nutritious Bananas

Many people avoid bananas, fearing they'll gain weight, but Kate Moss includes them in her weight loss plan. She loves adding them to her breakfast smoothies. Bananas are rich in protein and fiber, which might make her feel full for longer ( 5 ). Plus, they give her the important potassium needed for heart health and controlling blood pressure ( 6 ).

4. Embracing Salads

Salads are super filling and healthy, and the 90s Kate Moss used to avoid them. But now, she's into them and loving the results. Her salads are usually packed with chicken, cheese, fresh veggies, and greens, giving her all the nutrients she needs. This provides fiber, Vitamin C, and Vitamin K, making it easy to eat clean and stay nourished. Moreover, they make you feel full and help reduce your calorie intake ( 7 ).

5. Breakfast with Eggs

For Kate Moss, eggs are the ultimate breakfast choice. They're packed with vitamins and minerals like A, D, E, thiamine, riboflavin, biotin, choline, and pantothenic acid in the yolk, while the whites are rich in niacin ( 8 ). These nutrients give her energy and keep her skin glowing and healthy ( 9 ).

6. Balanced Meals

To keep a healthy diet, make sure your plate has a good balance of carbs, proteins, and healthy fats, along with plenty of fiber from veggies and fruits for vitamins and minerals. This helps reduce the risk of obesity ( 10 ). Kate Moss follows the same idea and cooks balanced meals, like her iconic 'Sunday Roast,' which includes roasted chicken, potatoes, carrots, and broccoli giving her a mix of protein, veggies, and grains.

These 6 healthy habits are a well-rounded and easy way to maintain a good clean diet. But following these simple and basic rules alone won't give you a supermodel figure; you need a proper exercise routine too. This combination will help you maintain a healthy weight and makes you feel great.

Kate Moss’s Workout Routine

When you're dieting and cutting calories, your metabolism can slow down, which might temporarily hinder weight loss. In contrast, regular exercise has been proven to boost your metabolism, leading to more calorie burn and aiding in weight loss ( 11 ), ( 12 ). Thus Kate Moss knows the trick to balance it all. In addition to maintaining a balanced diet, Kate Moss stays in great shape by following an exercise routine that includes a mix of cardio, strength training, yoga, and swimming.

Advertisement

Additionally, staying active not only boosts your physical health but also makes you feel better mentally and can lead to a longer, healthier life ( 13 ). That's why Kate Moss hits the gym 4 times a week, fully dedicated to improving her overall well-being. Let's take a closer look at her well-rounded workout routine:

1. Running for Cardio

Cardio exercises offer a variety of options, from easy-going activities like walking to intense ones like running, biking uphill, jumping rope, or swimming laps. Kate Moss typically kicks off her gym sessions with a cardio warm-up on the treadmill, and at times she loves going for a jog too. This not only keeps her heart healthy but also boosts her energy levels, making her feel great throughout the day ( 14 ).

2. Weight Training

Building and keeping muscles is important for everyone, especially as we get older. For this reason, Kate Moss does weight training at least 3 times a week with light weights to build lean muscle. She does lots of repetitions to tone her body and get that lean-muscle look ( 15 ).

3. Yoga for Balance

To keep her mind balanced and strong, Kate does yoga regularly. It helps her relax and improves her posture. Even the easier yoga styles can make you more flexible ( 16 ).

4. Swimming for Fitness

Swimming is also a part of the supermodel’s workout routine. It's an awesome full-body exercise that helps her stay in shape and tone her body. Swimming not only works on one's muscles but also strengthens the heart and lungs, making your cardiovascular system healthy. In fact, it's so beneficial that researchers believe it may even lower the risk of death ( 17 ). Studies have shown that swimming can help reduce blood pressure and control blood sugar, making it a fantastic exercise for overall health ( 18 ), ( 19 ).

Some Workout Tips from Kate's Routine:

Consistency is Key: Kate emphasizes the importance of sticking to your workout routine regularly. Consistency is essential for achieving fitness goals.

Kate emphasizes the importance of sticking to your workout routine regularly. Consistency is essential for achieving fitness goals. Yoga for Stress Relief: Along with physical exercise, Moss recommends practicing yoga for a stress-free life. It helps in maintaining mental well-being.

Along with physical exercise, Moss recommends practicing yoga for a stress-free life. It helps in maintaining mental well-being. Balanced Diet with Professional Advice: While following any diet, Kate suggests consulting with a dietician to ensure it is suitable for your body and health goals.

Conclusion

Kate Moss's diet and workout are like a supermodel's secret to staying fit. She does a mix of cardio, strength training, yoga, and swimming to keep her body in top shape. Plus, she eats balanced meals with salads, eggs, and other healthy foods. These habits are easy to follow and can help us maintain a healthy weight and feel amazing. By sticking to these simple habits, we can take control of our well-being just like Kate Moss does.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 Easy Diet plans for weight loss and overall health boost