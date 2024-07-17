Claudia Oshry's Weight Loss: How Ozempic Helped Her Shed 70 Lbs

Weight loss is not merely a process, it’s an emotional ride for people, especially celebrities as every step of theirs is heavily scrutinized, especially if it’s related to weight loss transformations.

For many celebrities, the motivation to slim down is to improve their overall health — and Claudia Oshry's weight loss journey is no exception. The 30-year-old comedian resorted to Ozempic, the renowned weight loss drug among celebrities, to shed fat, and successfully lost 70 pounds in a year.

As a popular Instagram personality, Claudia came out in the open about her health journey, revealing secrets behind her physical transformation. She even handled negative remarks from other celebrities on the use of Ozempic gracefully, saying there is a lot of misinformation and a lack of understanding of what it is like to be fat.

The Girl With No Job creator now feels “good” that she has successfully sloughed fat and looks great. From using Ozempic to incorporating healthy lifestyle habits, here is everything to know about Claudia Oshry’s weight loss story.

Who Is Claudia Oshry?

Claudia Oshry, born in New York, US, is a renowned comedian, media entrepreneur, and entertainment personality. She is best known as the creator of @GirlWithNoJob, an Instagram account with over 3 million followers. She along with her sister, Jackie, are the founders of Toast News Network and run ‘The Morning Toast’, which is a popular podcast.

Advertisement

Her unique style, knack for creating engaging content, and sense of humor made her highly popular. She has also written a book titled Girl With No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster, which talks about ways to build a career in the digital age.

Apart from her podcasts and social media content, what was really talked about recently was her physical transformation. Let’s get all the deets below!

What Motivated Claudia Oshry to Lose Weight?

Claudia is a huge proponent of body positivity and confessed that she never thought of losing weight, as she never identified herself as being “big” or obese. However, in 2022, things changed when she felt that she was out of breath all the time and couldn’t sustain her weight, she decided to take things into her own hands.

The podcast host revealed that when she viewed her old photographs, she didn’t feel happy with them and decided to lose weight so that she could improve her health and have children one day.

Advertisement

Claudia Oshry on Using Ozempic for Weight Loss

The Instagrammer began her Ozempic journey in September 2022 and thanked the stars that she took that decision. She stated that she wouldn’t have been able to be physically or mentally fine if it wasn’t for Ozempic and that it changed her life. She also mentioned that couldn’t have lost weight without it.

The use of Ozempic, a popular diabetes medication among celebrities isn’t uncommon — Sharon Osbourne , Dolores Catania, and many more have used the semaglutide as a weight loss tool and toned their bodies down. While fans are quick to bash celebrities online for the use of weight loss drugs, for many celebrities, it’s one of the best ways to lose weight.

Even Claudia criticized celebrities who speak about “Ozempic and fatness” without knowing a lot about the drug. She shared that people think weight loss is easy and comes naturally when you stop eating — however, it’s practically impossible for some people as genetics is one of the major causes of obesity. She further stated that if one doesn’t have that gene, they don’t know what it’s like.

Advertisement

With Ozempic, Claudia lost 70 lbs in a span of one year and shared on her Instagram account that she feels “liberated” after losing weight.

Claudia Oshry Revelation on Using the Weight Loss Drug

In one of the episodes of The Toast podcast, the social media star revealed that she was really nervous when talking about her weight loss journey, as she was ashamed that she got to a place where she had to lose 70 pounds. She further revealed that she felt mad at herself and felt like crying.

She further stated that she doesn’t suggest anyone use the weight loss drug and that she just wanted to share her weight loss story. Claudia also revealed that she feels hesitant to talk about it because she doesn’t want to feel that she has figured it all out and solved the problem for life because Ozempic cannot be used permanently.

Most people’s fear when they use a weight loss drug is the fact that they can gain it all back, and the same was the case with Claudia. She revealed in an interview that she feared being off the drug. However, she maintained her weight after getting off Ozempic, all thanks to a healthy diet and exercise.

Advertisement

How Did Claudia Oshry Sustain Her Weight Loss After Stopping Ozempic?

Exercise, along with the Weight Watchers diet plan, helped Oshry sustain her weight loss. Although not a lot is known about her diet and exercise regimen, she did mention that now she leads a balanced life, eats a high-protein diet , and exercises regularly to be fit and healthy.

A protein-rich diet has a plethora of benefits — it helps increase muscle endurance, reduces hunger pangs, boosts metabolism, and accelerates the fat-loss process ( 1 ).

Exercising every day is not just important to lose weight but also to keep yourself healthy and fit — it helps regulate blood sugar levels, improve mental health, keep weight in check, and also improve cognitive abilities ( 2 ).

For Claudia, a holistic approach to health and well-being helped her sustain her weight.

How Does Claudia Feel After Losing Weight?

Claudia revealed that many people get affected in their personal and professional lives due to their weight, but she had always been confident about her body. She revealed that she wanted to lose weight to become healthier and that she didn’t feel any different because of a change in her appearance. However, she does feel happy as she now feels more energetic, and for her, it’s a great feeling.

Advertisement

Claudia Oshry’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Here are a few before and after images of Claudia Oshry that depict her fitness journey:

Before:

After:

Even though Claudia used Ozempic, the famous diabetes drug to lose weight, there is no denying the fact that she worked really hard after stopping Ozempic use to keep herself in shape. Claudia Oshry's weight loss story tells us that we can always go for quick fixes to shed pounds but that is not a permanent solution, and eventually, we will have to work on our fitness to keep ourselves in shape — and that’s what she did to prevent herself from gaining weight again. Her story is a reminder that only with a balanced diet and workout routine, can one stay fit and healthy in the long run. So ditch all the poor choices related to your health and see the difference it makes in how you feel!

Sources

1. Dietary Protein and Muscle Mass: Translating Science to Application and Health Benefit

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6566799/

2. Health benefits of physical activity: the evidence

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1402378/