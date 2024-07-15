Kourtney Kardashian’s Weight Loss: How She Shed the Baby Weight

From her glamorous wedding to the recent joys of motherhood, Kourtney Kardashian's weight loss has always captivated the public eye. Despite maintaining a moderate weight throughout much of her life, the arrival of her baby brought about a natural weight gain over the months.

However, her recent appearance on TikTok and Instagram sparked widespread interest and admiration. Fans couldn't help but notice her remarkably slimmed-down figure, shedding all the post-baby pounds in just a few months.

Kourtney's journey to reclaiming her pre-pregnancy physique has been both inspiring and well-documented on her show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. With a combination of disciplined workouts, mindful eating, and the guidance of fitness professionals, she navigated her weight loss journey with determination.

For a closer look at how Kourtney Kardashian achieved her impressive transformation post-pregnancy, continue reading to discover the details and insights.

Who is Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian is a well-known television personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She first gained fame as a star of the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which follows the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Born on April 18, 1979, Kourtney is the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian.

Beyond her reality TV career, Kourtney is a successful businesswoman. She co-founded the clothing boutique DASH with her sisters and launched her own lifestyle brand, Poosh, which focuses on health, wellness, and beauty.

The reality TV star is also a mother to four children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she had with ex-partner Scott Disick, and recently birth to Rocky Barker, with husband Travis Barker, with whom she shares a long-term relationship.

Known for her dedication to fitness and healthy living, Kourtney often shares insights into her lifestyle on social media, inspiring millions of followers with her balanced approach to wellness and family life.

How Did Kourtney Kardashian Gain Weight?

The KUWTK star gave birth to her third baby recently in December 2023. Naturally, like most new mothers, she gained weight during her pregnancy. Since then, Kourtney has been on a mission to regain her pre-pregnancy body, and it's evident that her efforts are paying off.

Her recent Instagram photos reveal a toned and fit physique, demonstrating her dedication to fitness and healthy eating. Additionally, Kourtney appears to be glowing more than ever, likely due to her dedication to overall wellness and self-care, as well as the joy and fulfillment she’s experiencing post-pregnancy.

Sarah Bauer, a renowned fitness expert, has been credited with helping Kourtney stay on track with her fitness goals. Their collaboration has inspired many, showing that dedication and the right guidance can lead to impressive results.

Despite rumors and speculation, Kourtney's transformation is not linked to hardcore drugs or any weight loss drugs. Instead, her dramatic weight loss and toned figure result from consistent effort, a balanced diet, and a comprehensive workout routine.

How Did Kourtney Kardashian Lose Weight?

After giving birth to her third baby in December 2023, Kourtney been on a mission to get her pre-pregnancy body back — and to say it best we can all see it’s working.

The 45-year-old socialite recently shared a new photo on Instagram, showing off her toned belly and hips in a bra and pajama pants. The comments section was quickly filled with love and admiration for her stunning new look. She also talked about her intermittent fasting routine on social media, explaining that it involves not eating for 14 to 16 hours after dinner.

According to her trainer, Don Brooks, Kourtney has been working out 3-5 times a week, with each session lasting 45 minutes to an hour. Brooks' Don-a-Matrix training, involves a mix of high-octane (energy-packed) moves, such as planks and trunk twists, which help to tone and strengthen the body.

Known for her entrepreneurial spirit, Kourtney, the Talentless founder, has shared her struggles with sugar cravings and showing her strategies to overcome them. Her journey is a testament to how hard work and perseverance can achieve a healthy and fit body without resorting to desperate attempts or unhealthy shortcuts.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Weight Loss Diet:

Over the past couple of months, Kourtney Kardashian's body transformation has been a topic of conversation. Her commitment to fitness includes both intense workouts and more mellow routines. By balancing high-energy sessions with gentler exercises, she maintains her toned physique and overall wellness.

Kourtney's diet also plays a crucial role in her transformation. She incorporates almond milk into her meals for a healthier alternative to dairy. Dining at places like Catch Steak, she ensures her meals are nutritious and aligned with her dietary goals.

In interviews and social media posts, she emphasizes the importance of nourishing her body with nutrient-dense meals while avoiding processed foods and excessive sugars. Kourtney Kardashian follows a high-fat keto diet plan. As she has shared on her lifestyle site Poosh, her doctor advises her to follow the keto diet for brief periods to detoxify metals and toxins from her body.

Kourtney uses a (Ketone Monitoring System) device daily to accurately check and monitor her blood sugar levels, ensuring she remains in ketosis. This helps her understand which foods affect her ketosis status.

Breakfast: Kourtney usually starts her day with avocado keto smoothies. These smoothies are not only delicious but also packed with healthy fats that support ketosis and provide sustained energy.

Lunch: For lunch, Kourtney enjoys salads that are dairy-free and rich in fresh ingredients like cucumbers, almonds, and spinach. These nutrient-dense salads offer a refreshing and satisfying meal while keeping her in ketosis.

Dinner: Dinner often consists of organic ground beef burgers and organic chicken fajitas. Her meals are completely gluten-free and dairy-free, aligning with her Keto plan while ensuring a clean and wholesome diet.

While Kourtney personally loves the keto diet, she acknowledges that it may not be suitable for everyone. If you're considering the keto diet, it’s essential to consult with your doctor first to ensure it aligns with your overall health and dietary needs.

In interviews, Kourtney Kardashian encourages others to listen to their bodies, eat intuitively, and make sustainable choices that support long-term well-being. She emphasized the importance of maintaining high-calorie intake with nourishing foods while on-demand breastfeeding to nurture her baby via Instagram. Her diet plan reflects a balanced and mindful approach to nutrition, contributing to her successful weight loss and overall wellness journey.

Kourtney Kardashian Workout Routine:

As we can see on the reality show, the Kardashian sisters are avid proponents of exercise and maintaining their fitness throughout their lives. Kourtney Kardashian, in particular, has showcased her dedication to physical fitness through various workout routines that she integrates into her busy schedule. Here’s a closer look at some of her favorite workouts:

The 12-3-30 Workout (a.k.a. the Hot Girl Walk)

The 12-3-30 workout, popularized by Kourtney, involves walking on a treadmill set to a 12% incline at a speed of 3 mph for 30 minutes. This simple yet effective routine is great for burning calories, improving cardiovascular health, and toning the lower body. It's also an excellent way to get in some low-impact exercise while enjoying a good podcast or playlist.

Kourt’s Full-body Dumbbell Workout

Kourtney’s go-to full-body workout, designed by her trainer Donamatrix, focuses on using dumbbells to target all major muscle groups. This routine was crucial in helping her lose baby weight, boosting her energy, and toning her entire figure. Typically, Kourtney likes to break her session into quarters. This approach keeps her motivated throughout the workout and allows her to manage the intensity more effectively.

HIIT with Amanda Lee

For high-intensity interval training (HIIT), Kourtney turns to trainer Amanda Lee. HIIT workouts are known for their efficiency in burning fat and improving overall fitness. These sessions involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief rest periods, helping Kourtney maintain her toned physique, cellular metabolism, blood circulation, and high energy levels.

An ice pack has become one of her go-to tools for recovery, helping her soothe muscles and reduce inflammation after her workouts. This dedication to fitness and self-care has led to a noticeable change, often referred to as "queen energy" by her fans.

She gradually eased back into fitness with uphill treadmill walks and stroller outings, prioritizing self-care and encouraging others to be gentle with themselves on social media. Her workouts also include swimming, yoga, and pilates from time to time.

Kourtney Kardashian Before And After Weight Loss Photos:

Before:

After:

From KUWTK to her recent journey through motherhood, Kourtney Kardashian’s weight loss has exemplified resilience and dedication in maintaining her health and fitness. Her transformation from post-baby weight gain to a toned physique has inspired many. Through consistent workouts, mindful eating, and professional guidance, she navigated her path to reclaiming her pre-pregnancy body with remarkable success. All in all, we can learn that exercise consistency and “self-love” are so important in keeping the body healthy all the time!