Mama June’s Weight Loss: How She Shed Over 65 Pounds

Mama June has been making rounds on the internet since she unveiled that she shed significant weight. Right from the initial days of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June’s weight loss journey is what has kept fans and admirers intrigued.

Mama June open-heartedly keeps giving her followers a glimpse of her personal life. Over a decade, she has shared the highs and lows of her life, including her battle with addiction and family drama. In 2017, June embarked on her weight loss and health journey and took her fans on the ride through her television series, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The American personality revealed that she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery and opted for injections and other weight loss medications to reach her goal weight. She had gained over 100 pounds, however, after revamping her diet and visiting the gym, she went from 280 to 245.4 pounds.

As you scroll down, you will get to know Mama June’s weight loss journey, diet plan, and workout regime in detail.

Who Is Mama June?

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

June Elizabeth Stroud née Shanon aka Mama June was born on August 10, 1979. She is the mother of 4 and was first introduced to the audiences through her appearance on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras.

The Shannons have been under the constant limelight starting from Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Dr. Phil, and The Doctors to Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Mama June struggled with being morbidly obese and got gastric sleeve surgery done in 2015. As per research, it is the most common operation to assist patients with severe obesity, aiming for weight loss ( 1 ). It aims to reduce the volume of food taken in and its absorption ( 2 ).

On the day of her weight loss surgery, June went from 550 pounds to 311 pounds. Later, in six weeks, she revealed transiting from 311 to 195 pounds.

Roll your eyes over to know how the renowned celebrity lost weight.

How Did Mama June Manage to Lose Weight?

Following the bariatric surgery, Mama June’s weight stayed stable at around 130, 140, and 150 lbs. Later when her daughter Anna was diagnosed with adrenal cancer, her stress levels ticked up. As a result, she didn't focus on her diet and eating habits and regained some of the lost weight.

As per research, stress can induce abnormalities in food intake behavior and fat storage, causing subsequent weight gain, and leading to obesity ( 3 ).

In April 2024, Mama June disclosed about considering revisional bariatric surgery. Bariatric surgery leads to pronounced weight loss and improvement of pre-existing diseases. Moreover, it can positively affect the quality of patients and improve physical performance ( 4 ).

In addition, she relied on weight-loss injections and hoped to reach her goal weight by this December. While considering the surgery, the mother of four learned that she wasn’t a good candidate for the procedure.

In her video posted on social media, June mentioned that her stomach and the hole leading down were still the same size. Hence, the doctor affirmed that the revision surgery would do no good to her.

Nevertheless, Mama June curbed her eating habits but her efforts were in vain. Later, she decided to give a shot to semaglutide injections, the popular weight loss drug. Semaglutide treatment is associated with weight loss and is suggested for treating patients with overweight or obesity ( 5 ). Through her social media handle, she explained that she had started taking four units of the medication for four weeks. With the help of her doctor, she also adjusted the doses.

A few months later, the star reported losing 16 pounds. At the end of June, she had dropped 30 more lbs. On average, she used to shed at least 4 to 5 pounds per week. Cut to July 2024, after 11 weeks, the popular star weighed 245.4 pounds.

Details of Mama June’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

In 2017, she started working with Kenya Crooks, a weight loss expert to revamp her diet. The expert helped rework Shannon's diet and changed how she looked at food. He had to cut down her portions since they were really big.

Research states that an increase in portion size is connected to the rise in the prevalence of obesity. A small change in the diet can reduce energy intake by 120 kcal per day. ( 6 ). Hence, the expert changed the way she consumed her food and how she worked out.

In addition to dietary changes, June also increased her protein intake. She used to be very strict with her diet and shared several hacks for sneaking protein into her everyday diet. Right from high-protein cookie dough and protein yogurt to protein bars, she tried it all. Research claims that adequate intake of protein is one of the key nutritional factors to prevent loss of muscle mass and strength ( 7 ).

Through her social media handle, June shared a glimpse of her lunch, which included a plate of grilled salmon and corn. She explained that the grilled salmon had 440 calories whereas the corn contained 120 of them.

Salmon is regarded as an excellent source of nutrients like protein, lipids, vitamins, and minerals. It plays a critical role in cardiovascular health and neurological health ( 8 ). On the other hand, whole-grain corn lowers the risk of developing diseases like obesity and also improves digestive health ( 9 ).

Altogether, her meal had 560 calories and also 31.7 grams of protein. She also mentioned that she doesn’t eat out much and often cooks her meals at home.

June started thinking about food and diet in a whole different way and considered it as a lifestyle change. Alongside a healthy diet, she also carried out exercises.

Insights Into Mama June’s Workout Routine

In addition to weight-loss interventions, Mama June opened up on hitting the gym more often than usual. She stepped up her everyday regime and her husband, Justin Stroud, was incredibly proud of her for signing gym membership.

In one of the videos, her husband shared that it was not really about losing weight but more about wanting to be healthy, especially when you want to be around for your children’s lives. It is also true that lifelong exercise is associated with a longer health span ( 10 ).

Mama June has been hitting the gym three to four times a week. When she isn’t able to go to the gym, she would incorporate vibration plate exercises twice a day for 40 minutes. It is an emerging alternative exercise that can be easily performed by older adults to improve muscle strength and physical performance ( 11 ).

Mama June’s Before and After Weight Loss Images

Before

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

After

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

Mama June’s weight loss journey wasn’t the usual one. Despite undergoing surgery, she regained weight. However, she didn’t lose hope. She plans to accomplish her goal weight of 170-180 by December.

To maintain her new slimmer figure, she committed herself to a healthy diet and workout. Plus, she has inspired many individuals facing similar challenges. She is one of the celebrities to candidly speak out about slimming down with the help of weight loss drugs and undergoing surgeries. Truly, June’s journey is a testament to her resilience and determination.

