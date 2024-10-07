Trisha Yearwood’s Weight Loss: How the Singer Transformed over the Years

Trisha Yearwood is a renowned American singer whose music albums and songs have garnered critical acclaim and topped the country singles chart. With a string of commercial successes, she also ventured into cooking, films, and television. Alongside her professional accolades and phenomenal music career, Trisha Yearwood’s weight loss, dietary plan, workout, and overall lifestyle sparked global discussions.

The American personality rose to fame back in the year 1991. Since then, she has grown in the public eye. From her flawless on-stage performances to red-carpet appearances, she has rocked her looks in a variety of styles and stolen the limelight. What remains constant is the quest of her fans and admirers to know about her weight loss secrets, everyday regime, and well-being.

Year after year, Trisha’s public appearance kept on changing due to her fluctuating weight. She went from a size 14 to a size 10 in 2013 after dropping 30 pounds, whereas in 2017, the celebratory shed 55 pounds. Now that the singer has entered her sixth decade, she has found happiness in her skin and encourages her followers to enjoy every age.

As you scroll ahead, you get to dive deeper into who exactly Trisha Yearwood is, how she lost weight, her dietary plan, favorite recipes, and workout regime. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Who Is Trisha Yearwood?

Trisha Yearwood’s full name is Patricia Lynn Yearwood. She was born on September 19, 1964, in the U.S. She has spent years building a successful music career and also focused on other projects like publishing cookbooks, hosting culinary television series, and filming commercials.

Yearwood is the recipient of multiple awards, acclaims, and nominations, including three Academy of Country Music awards, Grammy Awards, Country Music Association awards, and a Daytime Emmy award.

Right from an early age, Trisha was passionate about music. In 1991, she released her debut music album whose lead single She's in Love with the Boy topped charts. The Academy of Country Music then declared her as the Top New Female Vocalist while in the American Music Awards, she was voted as Favorite New Country Artist.

In the subsequent years, she released a few more albums, engaged in more opportunities, collaborated with brands, and diversified her career. In 1997, she released a compilation of her greatest hits titled (Songbook) A Collection of Hits which ranked first on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Over the years, the popular singer has released over 12 music albums, appeared on cooking shows, and published multiple cookbooks. Besides, her outstanding on-stage performances and red-carpet appearances at several award ceremonies have sparked discussions regarding her weight and body transformations.

The singer revealed that the change in her appearance was the result of her fluctuating weight. However, with the help of a healthy diet and a dedicated workout routine, she is aging like fine wine.

Roll your eyes over to know how Trisha Yearwood shed pounds and slimmed down her figure.

How Did Trisha Yearwood Lose Weight?

Yearwood had a couple of ups and downs concerning her weight. In 2013, she disclosed transiting from a size 14 to a size 10, shedding over 30 pounds. Whereas in 2017, she dropped a whopping 55 pounds and toned herself down drastically.

Yearwood lost weight through a healthy diet, high-energy Zumba workouts, and circuit training. In one of the public interviews, The How Do I Live? singer confessed that she liked to design her own plate with low-fat and low-sugar food items.

It was then clear that she dropped pounds by committing herself to healthy living and not by consuming Ozempic, the mainstream weight loss drug that is FDA-approved for long-term weight management ( 1 ).

In April 2013, Yearwood showed off her fit figure at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Even in 2024 at the CMT Music Awards, she looked lovely.

Her then-husband, Garth Brooks whom she married in 2005, once mentioned that Trisha comes from a family who is genetically and habitually predisposed to be heavy. After trying out several weight loss programs over the years, he was glad to see his then-wife in a better and healthier version.

In one of the interviews, the Country music star claimed that Garth never made her feel unattractive or insecure about her weight. He always made her feel beautiful.

Insights Into Trisha Yearwood’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

The Walkaway Joe singer’s diet was 90 percent of the time low on sugar and fats. For the rest 10 percent, she used to consume her favorite foods.

As per research, low-fat diets are meals where 30% or less of the calories come from fats. The National Cholesterol Education Program recommends intake of saturated fats to less than 7 % of the total calories ( 2 ). On the other hand, excessive consumption of sugar can contribute to obesity, prediabetes, and type 2 diabetes ( 3 ).

Over the years, the Country superstar has inspired many with her weight loss journey. Through her cooking shows and cookbooks, she urges everyone to eat healthy.

Talking about her personal weight loss journey, she adopted the 80/20 diet plan and incorporated breakfast into her diet to avoid overeating later in the day. The 80/20 rule is a flexible approach to weight loss, as it incorporates balance and moderation without promoting emotions of guilt and failure ( 4 ).

Her dietary plan emphasized more whole foods and minimum processed food consumption. Research states that consumption of processed food is related to potential negative consequences on the nutritional quality of food ( 5 ). The key behind Yearwood’s drastic weight loss transformation was her commitment to consuming home-cooked nutritious meals​.

In September 2024, the Country Music superstar boldly declared that she turned 60. With a snapshot of a dining table, featuring a plate of two doughnuts and a coffee cup, she encourages everyone to enjoy every age with a grin.

Fundamental Diet Changes and Choices

Certain fundamental dietary changes helped the artist accomplish her health goals and slim down. The World Health Organization also recommends dietary changes such as balancing energy intake by limiting the consumption of saturated and trans fats and plenty of fruits and vegetables ( 6 ).

Through her cookbook, the popular singer has shared some improved versions of her meals. She altered her favorite Southern-style cooking by adding fresh ingredients and trying out better cooking methods.

Furthermore, she practiced mindful eating resulting in a lower intake of daily calories. Research states that on average, a woman should consume 2,000 calories daily to maintain her weight and limit her caloric intake to 1500 or less to lose 1 pound per week ( 7 ).

Yearwood also enjoys occasional treats and consumes roasted vegetables, fruits, and lean protein like fish and poultry. As part of a vegetable-rich diet, the consumption of poultry meat is associated with a risk reduction in gaining weight and developing obesity ( 8 ). Moreover, fruits and vegetables supply dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which is linked to lower the incidence of obesity ( 9 ).

With such a well-balanced diet, she focused on enhancing nutrition instead of opting for extreme cuts in her daily diet. Below are some of her weight loss recipes retrieved from her cookbooks.

Trisha Yearwood’s Favorite Weight Loss Recipes

1. Chicken And Dumplings

Chicken and dumplings are one of the comforting classics. She adds zucchini and carrots to some of the dough to create a lighter and healthier version. This reduces calories by 300 per serving while maintaining the overall warmth of the dish.

2. Veggie Lasagna

Yearwood cuts off boiled noodles from her version of lasagna and simplifies the dish with lean ground turkey, less fat cheeses, and more vegetables. By following this method of preparation, one piece comes out at around 225 calories.

3. Sweet Potato Breakfast Bake

Trisha’s Sweet Potato Breakfast Bake is a make-ahead breakfast. It contains protein, fiber, and antioxidants from vegetables like sweet potato and kale. This comes to around 140 calories per slice. Sweet potato is considered an excellent source of carbohydrates, which has plenty of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties ( 10 ).

With such lighter and healthier versions of Trisha’s recipes, one need not sacrifice the flavor or comfort of the classic dishes prepared originally. All that she focused on was portion control and nutritious Southern-style cooking.

With diet, she incorporated fun workouts to get into her desired shape. Keep scrolling for a glance at her workout plan.

Details of Trisha Yearwood’s Workout Plan

The country music sensation danced her way to fitness. She loved attending Zumba classes three times a week. Zumba is an engaging workout combined with lively music. Zumba is an amazing workout that is a combination of all fitness-related elements like cardio, muscle conditioning, balance, and flexibility ( 11 ).

In 2008, Trisha’s weight reached nearly 240 pounds, which she struggled to lose with intense workouts and exercise. She believes in finding joy in working out as much as in her diet. Research proves that regular physical activity and exercise can help one stay healthy and energetic ( 12 ).

Adding to that, she engaged herself in circuit training, a combination of strength training and cardio to burn calories​​. It is an effective training method to decrease total body fat and increase muscle mass ( 13 ).

Trisha Yearwood Before And After Weight Loss Images Year-wise

2010

2013

2017

2019

2024

Trisha Yearwood’s weight loss was no less than a rollercoaster ride. Her approach to diet, workout, and lifestyle fetched her fruitful results. Today, as she has entered the sixth decade, she stands as a shining example for those who wish to live a happy and healthier life.

Like her songs, her cookery skills and alternative cooking methods are highly appreciated and appraised. With increased physical activity and sustainable diet tweaks, the artist proves that everything is possible with sheer dedication and perseverance.

