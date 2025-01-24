Tracy Morgan's Weight Loss: Unveiling His Experience with Ozempic

The American stand-up comedian and actor Tracy Morgan has always created a buzz with his seamless sense of humor, acting skills, and talent. With his brilliant comic timing, he always leaves his audience spellbound. It is not just Tracy’s professional career and accolades that make his fandom go gaga but also his personal health and fitness journey that has left them impressed. Despite being a source of inspiration, Tracy Morgan's weight loss saga is among the subjects that have put him under the spotlight.

In 2023, the Saturday Night Live alum revealed that a prescribed medication helped him cut down a few pounds. He also spoke about the time when he gained 40 pounds after learning to out-eat the hyped Type-2 diabetes drug, Ozempic.

Before we take you a little closer to Tracy Morgan’s Ozempic and weight loss journey, let us quickly recap his professional and personal accomplishments.

Who Is Tracy Morgan?

Tracy Jamal Morgan is a well-known comedian and actor who gained popularity through his excellent performances in Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock. The former sketch comedy television series aired from 1996 to 2003, while the latter ran from 2006 to 2013. Over the years, media, fans, and admirers have witnessed him embark on his stand-up comedy career with aplomb.

Born on November 10, 1968, the American personality is the Primetime Emmy Award nominee recognized for his on-screen skills and talents. Starting from his debut television show, Martin, to his role in the TBS series, The Last O.G., he has climbed up the ladder of success with a sanguine attitude.

Advertisement

In 1987, he got hitched to his girlfriend Sabina, with whom he shares three children. After 8 years of togetherness, the couple announced their separation. Later, in 2015, he got married to model Megan Wollover and has a daughter with her. However, in 2020, they filed for divorce.

Besides his nuptial ties and break-ups, his health was taking a toll. The comedian was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus and was also struggling with alcohol addiction. Diabetes mellitus is a metabolic disease involving inappropriately elevated blood glucose levels ( 1 ). As a result, the media and public witnessed a change in his appearance. To know about his weight gain and loss story, keep scrolling.

Read More: Katy Perry’s Weight Loss: Here’s How She Lost 20 lbs Naturally

Insights Into Tracy Morgan’s Weight Loss

The 56-year-old actor and comedian once revealed that he gained 40 pounds while consuming Ozempic. Semaglutide, aka Ozempic, is approved to treat type 2 diabetes. In 2021, the FDA approved the drug for long-term weight management ( 2 ). Addedly, the use of 2.4 mg for chronic weight management in adults is recommended ( 3 ). After receiving a compliment from a fellow host, Morgan emphasized his Ozempic in-take pattern.

Advertisement

In an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the artist claimed using Ozempic. Through interviews, The Last O.G. star also revealed that he had been working on his body and health to maintain a good physique. Furthermore, the artist confessed that he shed pounds with Ozempic and consumed it every Thursday.

While sharing his experience with the medication, the 30 Rock alum mentioned learning to out-take the drug, which also led to his 40-pound weight gain. Though he didn’t specify whether he continued living on the medication, some of his fans and admirers stated that there are people who do gain weight after stopping the drug. As per research, with the withdrawal of once-weekly Ozemoic, one can regain two-thirds of their prior weight loss ( 4 ).

Tracy’s weight loss confession came after a decade of the June 2014 accident. Morgan met with an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike that left him with broken bones and brain damage. He was in the rehabilitation center for nearly a month and spent 6 months in a wheelchair.

Advertisement

Later, he worked tirelessly at his recovery and slowly began to recuperate while healing physically and mentally.

Tracy Morgan’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

The celebrity comedian never disclosed or publicly mentioned his weight loss diet plan. All that he revealed was the fact that Ozempic had cut down his appetite by half, and he (jokingly) ate half a bag of Doritos.

After weeks of Ozempic treatment, individuals experience a decrease in appetite, reduced food cravings, and improved control over consuming energy-dense foods ( 5 ).

Tracy Morgan’s Workout Plan

Morgan never spoke about his weight loss workout plan, but in a public interview, he gave a small glimpse of his daily life. The entertainer admitted waking up at 7 a.m. every day, heading to the gym at 10 a.m., and then getting back into bed.

It is also proven to be true that physical activity promotes fat loss during weight loss ( 6 ). On the other hand, along with dietary intake, quality sleep is also vital for effective weight loss maintenance ( 7 ).

Read More: Hilary Duff’s Workout And Approach to Fitness Is All About Feeling Good

Tracy Morgan’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

Tracy Morgan's weight loss and Ozempic revelation make him one of the A-listers admitting to the use of medication to lose weight. From grappling with diabetes to navigating the complexities of Ozempic, his experience is valuable to many. Plus, his candidness about the weight loss drug sparks conversations around wellness and health. Whether it is about his sense of humor or his way of living, he disseminated the powerful message of self-care and perseverance.

Advertisement

Sources:

1. Diabetes

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK551501/

2. Weight Loss Outcomes Associated With Semaglutide Treatment for Patients With Overweight or Obesity

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9486455/

3. An Update on Semaglutide Research: A Bibliometric Analysis and a Literature Review

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10552354/

4. Weight regain and cardiometabolic effects after withdrawal of semaglutide: The STEP 1 trial extension

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35441470/

5. Effects of once-weekly semaglutide on appetite, energy intake, control of eating, food preference, and body weight in subjects with obesity

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28266779/

6. Effect of exercise training on weight loss, body composition changes, and weight maintenance in adults with overweight or obesity: An overview of 12 systematic reviews and 149 studies

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8365736/

7. Sleep Deprivation: Effects on Weight Loss and Weight Loss Maintenance

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9031614/