Is Dipika Kakar’s brand shutting down over quality concerns? Shoaib Ibrahim responds

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, the popular celebrity couple of the entertainment industry, rose to fame after playing the lead roles in Sasural Simar Ka. Apart from their career in the acting world, Dipika also has a clothing brand named Label DKI. Reports recently surfaced that Dipika's brand is shutting down due to poor-quality products. However, Shoaib has now rubbished these reports and called the news fake.

During a Q&A segment on his Instagram, Shoaib Ibrahim answered questions related to Dipika Kakar's brand shutting down. When a fan asked him for an update on it, Shoaib shared how many people have asked him this. He then said, "Yes, there is a little delay. What was the reason for the delay, and why it happened? I will tell you that sometime later. But now I can give you an update that yes, new stock is coming soon."

Reacting to the news that the quality of their products is fake, Shoaib clarified that that is fake news. He mentioned that the authenticity wasn't checked before this news was released. He continued, "There is nothing like that. Nothing is shut. Yes, there is a delay, and the new stock will come soon. But don't believe fake news." Further, he again clarified that the brand isn't shutting down.

Apart from their careers in the showbiz industry, Shoaib and Dipika Kakar also actively create vlogs for their respective YouTube channels. They offer their fans a glimpse of their personal life and share their whereabouts. Recently, reports claimed that Dipika and Shoaib had decided to get separated. The couple then reacted to these rumors and refuted such baseless reports.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love during their stint in the hit show Sasural Simar Ka. The couple then got married in Bhopal on February 22, 2018. They welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in 2023.

Reflecting on their stint in Television, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Meanwhile, Dipika was last seen on Celebrity MasterChef.

