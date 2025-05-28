When Dipika Kakar shared her diet routine with fans

Dipika Kakar is currently facing a challenging phase in her life as she has been diagnosed with stage two liver cancer. A tumor, the size of a tennis ball, was found in her left liver, and it has been confirmed as cancerous. Since making this announcement, she has received an outpouring of support and well wishes from her fans, former co-stars, and fellow celebrities.

Known for her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, Dipika Kakar often shares her wellness journey through vlogs. She emphasizes the importance of essential multivitamins and prepares nutritious home-cooked meals. In 2020, Dipika revealed her personal diet routine and shared valuable tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle that many can benefit from. She provided detailed advice on everything from pre-breakfast meals to dinner, inspiring her fans to prioritize their health just like she does.

Revisiting when Dipika Kakar shared her diet:

Pre-breakfast routine:

Half an hour after waking up, Dipika Kakar takes her thyroid tablet, ensuring it's the first step toward maintaining her health. Following this, she consumes a refreshing glass of lemon-infused lukewarm water, known for its detoxifying properties. Although she suggests that apple cider vinegar can be beneficial when added to lukewarm water, she opts for lemon due to her sensitivity to acidity, which often leads to bloating.

Breakfast:

When it comes to breakfast, Dipika believes in keeping it light and simple. She enjoys a soothing cup of tea accompanied by two lightly toasted biscuits. The Sasural Simar Ka actor kick-starts her day with this. After her morning ritual, she takes her multivitamins, making sure her body receives essential nutrients. She then prefers to eat a seasonal fruit.

Dipika highlights the importance of vitamin C in the immune system and stresses starting calcium tablets after turning 30 to strengthen her bones. She emphasizes the value of fish oil tablets that support heart health. While she underlines the significance of these multivitamins, she encourages everyone to consult a healthcare professional before adopting any strict diet or supplement routine.

Lunch and Dinner:

For lunch and dinner, Dipika opts for wholesome and nutritious meals. Her plate often features mixed vegetables, dal (without tadka), jowar roti, and homemade curd. While preparing her meals, she mentions the benefits of staying hydrated by drinking warm water or green tea two to three times a day, which she believes is vital for maintaining good health.

She mentioned that she is against the practice of completely eliminating salt while dieting and stated that one should consume little salt. She elaborates on the importance of portion control, recommending the practice of eating small amounts at a time. Dipika also says that there are benefits to consuming curd that's made at home.

In addition to these insights, Dipika stresses the importance of drinking 4 to 6 litres throughout the day and incorporating fruits into one's diet. The Bigg Boss 12 fame encourages consistent physical activity, eight hours of sleep, and a stress-free mindset that helps in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Dipika Kakar's professional life:

Over the years, Dipika Kakar has maintained an active social media presence. From sharing her whereabouts with her fans to giving them an insight into her personal life, the actress keeps her fans informed about her life. Dipika also regularly shares vlogs on her YouTube channel and enjoys a massive fan following.

Looking back at her journey in the entertainment industry, Dipika has had an illustrious career. From daily soaps to reality shows, she has explored it all and won the hearts of her fans with her real and reel personality. The actress rose to fame after playing the role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. After this, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8 and Bigg Boss 12. Due to her unfiltered personality and strong opinions, Dipika emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

After her stint in the reality show, the actress then did another daily soap titled Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. After this show, the actress was away from work for more than 5 years until 2025. In 2025, she returned to television by participating in the hit cooking reality show, Celebrity MasterChef. However, the actress had to take a midway exit from the show due to her hand injury.

Speaking about her personal life, Dipika is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple shares a two-year-old son, Ruhaan.

