The Roshans Review: Docuseries acknowledging the contribution of 3 generations of Bollywood's iconic Roshan family is absolutely raw, real and heartwarming

Plot:

The Roshans, directed by Shashi Ranjan, is a biographical docuseries that spans the musical and cinematic legacy of the Roshan family across three generations, over six decades. The docusieres first follows the musical journey of legendary music composer Roshan Lal Nagrath. It continues its narrative by emphasing on how Rajesh Roshan and Rakesh Roshan took the legacy of Roshan Lal Nagrath forward, and finally, how the heartthrob of millions, Hrithik Roshan, cemented his place as one of Bollywood's greatest stars of all time.

Each episode delves into their personal struggles, professional achievements, and the indelible impact they've had on Bollywood, and cinema in general. The series is enriched with insights from numerous film industry icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Jacky Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik, Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prem Chopra among others, who share personal anecdotes and professional experiences with the Roshans.

What Works For The Roshans:

The Roshans excels in its simplicity, and its heartfelt way of celebrating the achievements of the Roshans. It manages to weave a 4-episode feature that feels both intimate and expansive. Each Roshan has their dedicated episode and that's really a wonderful initiative; successfully managed by director Shashi Ranjan. The emotional depth is palpable, making viewers feel a personal connection to the family's triumphs and tribulations.

The series particularly does an excellent job at enlightening viewers about Roshan Lal Nagrath's contributions, which were previously less known to many. It mixes it up well by celebrating the achievements of his children and grandchildren, who have relatively been more in the spotlight. The testimonials from celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and others not only add credibility but also paint a vivid picture of the Roshans' influence and character.

What Doesn't Work For The Roshans:

There is no particular flaw in this docuseries. It is well-made and well-paced. Everything is communicated in a simple manner instead of making it look sensational or dramatic.

Watch The Roshans Trailer

Performances In The Roshans:

Given its documentary nature, The Roshans doesn't feature traditional performances. The Roshans, as a 4-episode docu-show, is instead a great display of the authenticity of the Roshan family. Each celebrity guest brings a unique perspective, sharing stories that are sweet as well as emotional. Their testimonies encapsulate the essence of the Roshans' impact on their lives and careers. The sincerity in their voices and the respect they show towards the family is worth mentioning.

Final Verdict Of The Roshans:

The Roshans is a must-watch for anyone with an interest in Bollywood's history or anyone who appreciates the art of music and cinema. The docuseries not only educates but also entertains. It covers the evolution of Indian cinema through the lens of one family's journey - The Roshans. It's a tribute to the legacy of the Roshans, told with love, respect, and a keen eye for detail.

For those looking to understand the dynamics of Bollywood or simply to enjoy a heartwarming life-story of perseverance and passion, tuning in to watch this series is a no-brainer. It’s a heartwarming, educational journey that leaves one with a deeper appreciation for the art and the artists of Indian cinema.

You can watch The Roshans on Netflix, now.

