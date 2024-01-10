101+ Loyalty Quotes to Build Meaningful And Lasting Connections
Show your loved ones you are deeply committed to them with these loyalty quotes. These quotes talk deeply about love, care, trust, and commitment.
Without loyalty, there is no relationship. It is one of the most admirable traits that always earns a person appreciation and love. Be it a romantic relationship or friendship, it’s important to be loyal to our loved ones to build a sense of commitment and trust. Here are some meaningful loyalty quotes that talk about trust, devotion, and support needed to sustain a relationship.
You can share these quotes about loyalty to your friends, beloved, family members, or even your colleagues to convey your feelings and share your beliefs. Keep scrolling to take a look at our handpicked quotes about being loyal that will make you believe in love and trust all over again!
Best Loyalty Quotes About Relationships
Love is an emotional connection shared between a couple that’s strengthened by respecting each other and staying loyal. Here are some quotes about being loyal in a relationship that you’ll love.
1. "If we commit ourselves to one person for life, this is not, as many people think, a rejection of freedom; rather, it demands the courage to move into all the risks of freedom, and the risk of love which is permanent; into that love which is not possession but participation.” — Madeleine L'Engle
2. “Your loyalty to friends and family should have no limit.” – Bohdi Sanders
3. "Commitment is what transforms a promise into a reality.” — Abraham Lincoln
4. "Love is not the maximum emotion. Love is maximum commitment.” — Sinclair B. Ferguson
5. You give loyalty, you'll get it back. You give love, you'll get it back. – Tommy Lasorda
6. As I'm getting older, I'm really learning unconditional love and loyalty are extremely important. – Bindi Irwin
7. "To have a caring and committed heart toward someone—a heart so firm in its devotion as to sooner stop beating than neglect the object of its desire despite the person’s state of health, appearance, reputation, finances, troubles, or challenges — that, dear world, is love. It is a rare find.” — Richelle E. Goodrich
8. “If a man asks me for my loyalty…I will give him my honesty. If a man asks me for my honesty…I will give him my loyalty!” – John Boyd
9. “Honesty and loyalty are key. If two people can be honest with each other about everything, that’s probably the biggest key to success.” – Taylor Lautner
10. “Love often wears a mask in order to test loyalty.” – Minna Antrim
11. "Love is a decision, not just an emotion. It is selfless, and a commitment." —Lydia McLaughlin
12. “[My mom told me] to always be loyal and treat someone how you want to be treated. Find someone that you can love and that’s going to be your best friend.” — Paris Hilton
13. “I vow to you now that for as long as I have your loyalty, that you shall have mine, complete, devout and resolute as it is.” — Matthew Lewis
14. “In a world with no rules and filled with uncertainty, trust must play a critical role in relationships. Loyalty must be the foundation of everything.” — S.K. Lee
15. “Loyalty is what makes a relationship more than just a physical and emotional connection. It is the spiritual bonding that cements your commitment to each other.” ― Dr. Steve Maraboli
16. “Loyalty is not grey. It’s black and white. You’re either loyal completely, or not loyal at all.” ― Sharni Vinson
17. Compassion, loyalty, and respect sum up love for me - it's a mix that's very rare to find and even harder to imbibe. — Jennifer Winget
18. “Loyalty is the foundation of any strong and lasting relationship.” ― Robert Greene
19. "True love is selfless. It is prepared to sacrifice.” — Sadhu Vaswani
20. “A wife’s loyalty is tested when her husband has nothing. A husband’s loyalty is tested when he has everything.” ― Habeeb Akande
21. "When you see couples in long-term relationships and you see them go through good times and bad times, you realize it's about being committed enough and loving your partner enough to hang in there regardless." — Candace Cameron Bure
Loyalty Quotes for Friends
Our friends make our lives livelier and happier. As the adage goes, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” — they are the ones who support us through thick and thin and help us go through all the hurdles of life with ease. There is no more precious gem than a friend who you can rely on. Share these beautiful loyalty quotes on friendship with your besties and show them how much they mean to you.
22. “The most valuable gift you can receive is an honest friend.” ― Stephen Richards
23. "There's nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing." — Jennifer Aniston
24. "Loyalty and friendship, which is to me the same, created all the wealth that I’ve ever thought I’d have." — Ernie Banks
25. "Be slow to fall into friendship; but when thou art in, continue firm & constant." — Socrates
26. I think a good friend, to me, is all about trust and loyalty. You don't ever want to second-guess whether you can tell your friend something. - Lauren Conrad
27. "Your truest friends are the ones who will stand by you in your darkest moments--because they're willing to brave the shadows with you--and in your greatest moments--because they're not afraid to let you shine.” — Nicole Yatsonsky
28. You should never undermine friendship and loyalty. – Toyah Willcox
29. "A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow." — William Shakespeare
30. “What makes a woman beautiful is her loyalty to and her friendships with other women, and her honesty with men.” – Vanessa Marcil
31. "The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." — Elisabeth Foley
32. "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." — Walter Winchell
33. “Loyalty is what we seek in friendship, not because we are weak, but because we are strong enough to admit that we need it.” ― J.R. Ward
34. “Loyalty is what makes a relationship work, whether it’s a friendship or a romantic partnership.” ― Nicholas Sparks
35. I believe in love, and I have no trouble with commitment or loyalty; that's never been a problem for me. — Liberty Ross
36. "It's the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter." — Marlene Dietrich
37. "I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." — Helen Keller
38. “I think if I’ve learned anything about friendship, it’s to hang in, stay connected, fight for them, and let them fight for you. Don’t walk away, don’t be distracted, don’t be too busy or tired, don’t take them for granted. Friends are part of the glue that holds life and faith together. Powerful stuff.” —Jon Katz
39. “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” —Eleanor Roosevelt
40. “Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked into your life, said, ‘I’m here for you,’ and proved it.” —Unknown
41. “Never leave a friend behind. Friends are all we have to get us through this life—and they are the only things from this world that we could hope to see in the next.” —Dean Koontz
Loyalty Quotes for Family
The bond that we share with our families is always special — it’s said that blood is thicker than water, meaning a familial bond is always stronger than any other bond. Here are some family loyalty quotes that highlight and signify the importance of a close-knit family.
42. “Loyalty to the family must be merged into loyalty to the community, loyalty to the community into loyalty to the nation, and loyalty to the nation into loyalty to mankind.” – Thomas Cochrane
43. “Love and loyalty run deeper than blood.” – Richelle Mead
44. “It takes a loyal gardener to tend roses.” – Sondra Fayr
45. “Loyalty and devotion lead to bravery. Bravery leads to the spirit of self-sacrifice. The spirit of self-sacrifice creates trust in the power of love.” – Morihei Ueshiba
46. “You stayed because you were loyal to your family name. It is not cowardice.” – Cassandra Clara
47. "If you have three people in your life that you can trust, you can consider yourself the luckiest person in the whole world." — Selena Gomez
48. “Loyalty is the pledge of truth to oneself and others.” – Ada Velez-Boardley
49. “One of the things that makes me who I am is the loyalty I have to people I hold close to my heart.” – Simone Elkeles
50. “Loyalty is what makes us trust. Trust is what makes us stay. Staying is what makes us love, and love is what gives us hope.” – Glenn van Dekken
51. “Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses.” — Ann Landers
53. “The whole point of loyalty was not to change: stick with those who stuck with you.” — Larry McMurtry
54. "So much of what is best in us is bound up in our love of family, that it remains the measure of our stability because it measures our sense of loyalty.” — Haniel Long
55. “As I’m getting older, I’m really learning unconditional love and loyalty are extremely important.” — Bindi Irwin
56. “The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other.” — Mario Puzo
57. “But as satisfaction improves beyond simply meeting expectations, all the way to exceeding expectations, loyalty naturally rises—exponentially.” — Matthew Dixon
58. "Without loyalty there can be no love. Without loyalty there can be no family. Without loyalty there can be no friendship. Without loyalty there can be no commitment to community or country. And without those things, there can be no society." — Eric Felten
59. “We have to recognise that there cannot be relationships unless there is commitment, unless there is loyalty, unless there is love, patience, persistence.” ― Cornel West
60. “So much of what is best in us is bound up in our love of family, that it remains the measure of our stability because it measures our sense of loyalty.” ― Haniel Long
61. “I will be loyal to my Clan above everything. What I want doesn’t matter. The Clan must always come first.” ― Erin Hunter
62. “Loyalty, especially within a family, is like an invisible web of unwritten rules that weaves your family together.” — Karen Gail Lewis
63. "If by my life or death I can protect you, I will." — J.R.R. Tolkien
Best Employee Loyalty Quotes
At a workplace, loyalty is needed to promote an amicable work environment. When employees are loyal to the organization, they work harder and promote teamwork, which in turn contributes to a positive work culture. On the other hand, loyal employers inculcate a feeling of a sense of belongingness at the workplace, which makes them more enthusiastic about their roles. Below are some unique loyalty quotes to keep you motivated.
64. "We are sure to get opportunities as we show ourselves capable of being trusted." — Roy L. Smith
65. Loyalty means giving me your honest opinion, whether you think I’ll like it or not.” – General Colin Powell
66. “Hold faithfulness and sincerity as first principles.” — Confucius
67. "Loyalty is a characteristic trait. Those who have it, give it free of charge." — Ellen J. Barrier
68. "Leadership is a two-way street, loyalty up and loyalty down." — Grace Murray Hopper
69. "Without commitment, you cannot have depth in anything, whether it's a relationship, a business or a hobby.” — Neil Strauss
70. “Loyalty publicly results in leverage privately.” – Andy Stanley
71. When leaders throughout an organization take an active, genuine interest in the people they manage, when they invest real time to understand employees at a fundamental level, they create a climate for greater morale, loyalty, and, yes, growth. – Patrick Lencioni
72. “The foundation stones for a balanced success are honesty, character, integrity, faith, love and loyalty.” – Zig Ziglar
73. “Great leaders inspire incredible loyalty in their followers and subordinates.” – Joe Lonsdale
74. “Loyalty is a 24-hour proposition, 24/7. It’s not a part-time job.” – Jonathan Moyo
75. "Employee loyalty begins with employer loyalty. Your employees should know that if they do the job they were hired to do with a reasonable amount of competence and efficiency, you will support them." — Harvey Mackay
76. “You stand up for your teammates. Your loyalty is to them. You protect them through good and bad, because they’d do the same for you.” – Yogi Berra
77. “Confidentiality is a virtue of the loyal, as loyalty is the virtue of faithfulness.” – Edwin Louis Cole
78. “What you can’t buy is the loyalty that comes through our dedicated crewmembers.” – David Neeleman
79. “If you’re not loyal to your team, you can get by for a while, but eventually you will need to rely on their loyalty to you, and it just won’t be there.” – Tim Schafer
80. "You cannot buy loyalty. You cannot buy the devotion of hearts, minds, and souls. You have to earn these things." — Clarence Francis
81. “Loyal companions are an unequaled grace, stanching fear before it bleeds you numb, a reliable antidote for creeping despair.” — Dean Koontz
82. Make your employer feel truthfully that you are sincere with him; that you are going to promote his interest; that you are going to stand for the things which he represents; that you are proud of being a member of his staff, and there is nothing that will reap you a richer reward. Loyalty above all! — Charles M. Schwab
83. “Those who benefit from the blessings of success are the faithful and loyal ones.” — Dag Heward-hills
84. "The greater the loyalty of a group toward the group, the greater is the motivation among the members to achieve the goals of the group, and the greater the probability that the group will achieve its goals." — Rensis Likert
Deep Loyalty Quotes
Words have the power to move oceans (well, not literally). But yes the given below deep quotes on loyalty can help you reflect on your emotions and give more importance to commitment.
85. “Loyalty is a decision, a resolution of the soul.” – Pascal Mercier
86. “Can’t be loyal to everyone, it’s a conflict of interest.” – Tyconis Allison
87. The secret of a good life is to have the right loyalties and hold them in the right scale of values. – Norman Thomas
88. “Where there is loyalty, weapons are of no use.” – Paulo Coelho
89. “Loyalty will always be found in the things you regret because it mattered.” – Shannon L. Alder
90. “Loyalty means nothing unless it has at its heart the absolute principle of self-sacrifice.” – Woodrow T. Wilson
91. “You don’t earn loyalty in a day. You earn loyalty day- by- day.” – Jeffrey Gitomer
92. Within the hearts men, loyalty and consideration are esteemed greater than success. – Bryant H. McGill
93. "When confronted with a challenge, the committed heart will search for a solution. The undecided heart searches for an escape.” — Andy Andrews
94. “Loyalty cannot be blueprinted. It cannot be produced on an assembly line. In fact, it cannot be manufactured at all, for its origin is the human heart – the center of self-respect and human dignity.” – Maurice R. Franks
95. "The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavor.” — Vince Lombardi
96. "Be loyal to those who are not present. In doing so, you build the trust of those who are present." — Stephen Covey
97. "It is better to be faithful than famous." — Theodore Roosevelt
98. “You’d be surprised how rare loyalty is, sometimes.” – Zoe Sugg
99. "Sometimes we're loyal to more than one thing. When there's a conflict, we have to choose which loyalty to honor.” — Claudia Gray
100. “Trust is the key, and loyalty is the virtue of being trustworthy. We celebrate loyalty even though we may sometimes despair of experiencing it.” — Eric Felten
101. "Trust is a big word for me. Loyalty and trust, for me, are everything. It’s the core of what I’m about and what the people around me hopefully are about. It’s a certain thing that gives you a sense of security." — Tommy Mottola
102. "Nothing is more noble, nothing more venerable, than loyalty." — Cicero
103. “Loyalty is not won by being first. It is won by being last. It is won by the last act of trust and the last ounce of sacrifice.” ― J.R. Ward
Conclusion
Loyalty is a rare yet admirable trait that’s respected by everyone. Be it in a romantic relationship or a workplace, it’s one of the characteristics that define a person and brings peace, comfort, and stability in life. By reading and sharing beautiful loyalty quotes with your loved ones, you can strengthen your relationship with them. Our list of quotes about loyalty is not confined to relationships but also to friendships you form with work buddies. So give your relationship a new direction with these amazing quotes that talk about commitment and love and let your loved ones know you deeply care for them.