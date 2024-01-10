101+ Loyalty Quotes to Build Meaningful And Lasting Connections

Without loyalty, there is no relationship. It is one of the most admirable traits that always earns a person appreciation and love. Be it a romantic relationship or friendship, it’s important to be loyal to our loved ones to build a sense of commitment and trust . Here are some meaningful loyalty quotes that talk about trust, devotion, and support needed to sustain a relationship.

You can share these quotes about loyalty to your friends, beloved, family members, or even your colleagues to convey your feelings and share your beliefs. Keep scrolling to take a look at our handpicked quotes about being loyal that will make you believe in love and trust all over again!

Best Loyalty Quotes About Relationships

Love is an emotional connection shared between a couple that’s strengthened by respecting each other and staying loyal. Here are some quotes about being loyal in a relationship that you’ll love.

1. "If we commit ourselves to one person for life, this is not, as many people think, a rejection of freedom; rather, it demands the courage to move into all the risks of freedom, and the risk of love which is permanent; into that love which is not possession but participation.” — Madeleine L'Engle

2. “Your loyalty to friends and family should have no limit.” – Bohdi Sanders

3. "Commitment is what transforms a promise into a reality.” — Abraham Lincoln

4. "Love is not the maximum emotion. Love is maximum commitment.” — Sinclair B. Ferguson

5. You give loyalty, you'll get it back. You give love, you'll get it back. – Tommy Lasorda

6. As I'm getting older, I'm really learning unconditional love and loyalty are extremely important. – Bindi Irwin

7. "To have a caring and committed heart toward someone—a heart so firm in its devotion as to sooner stop beating than neglect the object of its desire despite the person’s state of health, appearance, reputation, finances, troubles, or challenges — that, dear world, is love. It is a rare find.” — Richelle E. Goodrich

8. “If a man asks me for my loyalty…I will give him my honesty. If a man asks me for my honesty…I will give him my loyalty!” – John Boyd

9. “Honesty and loyalty are key. If two people can be honest with each other about everything, that’s probably the biggest key to success.” – Taylor Lautner

10. “Love often wears a mask in order to test loyalty.” – Minna Antrim

11. "Love is a decision, not just an emotion. It is selfless, and a commitment." —Lydia McLaughlin

12. “[My mom told me] to always be loyal and treat someone how you want to be treated. Find someone that you can love and that’s going to be your best friend.” — Paris Hilton

13. “I vow to you now that for as long as I have your loyalty, that you shall have mine, complete, devout and resolute as it is.” — Matthew Lewis

14. “In a world with no rules and filled with uncertainty, trust must play a critical role in relationships. Loyalty must be the foundation of everything.” — S.K. Lee

15. “Loyalty is what makes a relationship more than just a physical and emotional connection. It is the spiritual bonding that cements your commitment to each other.” ― Dr. Steve Maraboli

16. “Loyalty is not grey. It’s black and white. You’re either loyal completely, or not loyal at all.” ― Sharni Vinson

17. Compassion, loyalty, and respect sum up love for me - it's a mix that's very rare to find and even harder to imbibe. — Jennifer Winget

18. “Loyalty is the foundation of any strong and lasting relationship.” ― Robert Greene

19. "True love is selfless. It is prepared to sacrifice.” — Sadhu Vaswani

20. “A wife’s loyalty is tested when her husband has nothing. A husband’s loyalty is tested when he has everything.” ― Habeeb Akande

21. "When you see couples in long-term relationships and you see them go through good times and bad times, you realize it's about being committed enough and loving your partner enough to hang in there regardless." — Candace Cameron Bure

Loyalty Quotes for Friends

Our friends make our lives livelier and happier. As the adage goes, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” — they are the ones who support us through thick and thin and help us go through all the hurdles of life with ease. There is no more precious gem than a friend who you can rely on. Share these beautiful loyalty quotes on friendship with your besties and show them how much they mean to you.

22. “The most valuable gift you can receive is an honest friend.” ― Stephen Richards

23. "There's nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing." — Jennifer Aniston

24. "Loyalty and friendship, which is to me the same, created all the wealth that I’ve ever thought I’d have." — Ernie Banks

25. "Be slow to fall into friendship; but when thou art in, continue firm & constant." — Socrates

26. I think a good friend, to me, is all about trust and loyalty. You don't ever want to second-guess whether you can tell your friend something. - Lauren Conrad

27. "Your truest friends are the ones who will stand by you in your darkest moments--because they're willing to brave the shadows with you--and in your greatest moments--because they're not afraid to let you shine.” — Nicole Yatsonsky

28. You should never undermine friendship and loyalty. – Toyah Willcox

29. "A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow." — William Shakespeare

30. “What makes a woman beautiful is her loyalty to and her friendships with other women, and her honesty with men.” – Vanessa Marcil

31. "The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." — Elisabeth Foley

32. "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." — Walter Winchell

33. “Loyalty is what we seek in friendship, not because we are weak, but because we are strong enough to admit that we need it.” ― J.R. Ward

34. “Loyalty is what makes a relationship work, whether it’s a friendship or a romantic partnership.” ― Nicholas Sparks

35. I believe in love, and I have no trouble with commitment or loyalty; that's never been a problem for me. — Liberty Ross

36. "It's the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter." — Marlene Dietrich

37. "I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." — Helen Keller

38. “I think if I’ve learned anything about friendship, it’s to hang in, stay connected, fight for them, and let them fight for you. Don’t walk away, don’t be distracted, don’t be too busy or tired, don’t take them for granted. Friends are part of the glue that holds life and faith together. Powerful stuff.” —Jon Katz

39. “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

40. “Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked into your life, said, ‘I’m here for you,’ and proved it.” —Unknown

41. “Never leave a friend behind. Friends are all we have to get us through this life—and they are the only things from this world that we could hope to see in the next.” —Dean Koontz

Loyalty Quotes for Family

The bond that we share with our families is always special — it’s said that blood is thicker than water, meaning a familial bond is always stronger than any other bond. Here are some family loyalty quotes that highlight and signify the importance of a close-knit family.

42. “Loyalty to the family must be merged into loyalty to the community, loyalty to the community into loyalty to the nation, and loyalty to the nation into loyalty to mankind.” – Thomas Cochrane

43. “Love and loyalty run deeper than blood.” – Richelle Mead

44. “It takes a loyal gardener to tend roses.” – Sondra Fayr

45. “Loyalty and devotion lead to bravery. Bravery leads to the spirit of self-sacrifice. The spirit of self-sacrifice creates trust in the power of love.” – Morihei Ueshiba

46. “You stayed because you were loyal to your family name. It is not cowardice.” – Cassandra Clara

47. "If you have three people in your life that you can trust, you can consider yourself the luckiest person in the whole world." — Selena Gomez

48. “Loyalty is the pledge of truth to oneself and others.” – Ada Velez-Boardley

49. “One of the things that makes me who I am is the loyalty I have to people I hold close to my heart.” – Simone Elkeles

50. “Loyalty is what makes us trust. Trust is what makes us stay. Staying is what makes us love, and love is what gives us hope.” – Glenn van Dekken

51. “Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses.” — Ann Landers

52. "Loyalty is the pledge of truth to oneself and others." — Ada Velez-Boardley

53. “The whole point of loyalty was not to change: stick with those who stuck with you.” — Larry McMurtry

54. "So much of what is best in us is bound up in our love of family, that it remains the measure of our stability because it measures our sense of loyalty.” — Haniel Long

55. “As I’m getting older, I’m really learning unconditional love and loyalty are extremely important.” — Bindi Irwin

56. “The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other.” — Mario Puzo

57. “But as satisfaction improves beyond simply meeting expectations, all the way to exceeding expectations, loyalty naturally rises—exponentially.” — Matthew Dixon

58. "Without loyalty there can be no love. Without loyalty there can be no family. Without loyalty there can be no friendship. Without loyalty there can be no commitment to community or country. And without those things, there can be no society." — Eric Felten

59. “We have to recognise that there cannot be relationships unless there is commitment, unless there is loyalty, unless there is love, patience, persistence.” ― Cornel West

60. “So much of what is best in us is bound up in our love of family, that it remains the measure of our stability because it measures our sense of loyalty.” ― Haniel Long

61. “I will be loyal to my Clan above everything. What I want doesn’t matter. The Clan must always come first.” ― Erin Hunter

62. “Loyalty, especially within a family, is like an invisible web of unwritten rules that weaves your family together.” — Karen Gail Lewis

63. "If by my life or death I can protect you, I will." — J.R.R. Tolkien

Best Employee Loyalty Quotes

At a workplace, loyalty is needed to promote an amicable work environment. When employees are loyal to the organization, they work harder and promote teamwork, which in turn contributes to a positive work culture. On the other hand, loyal employers inculcate a feeling of a sense of belongingness at the workplace, which makes them more enthusiastic about their roles. Below are some unique loyalty quotes to keep you motivated.

64. "We are sure to get opportunities as we show ourselves capable of being trusted." — Roy L. Smith

65. Loyalty means giving me your honest opinion, whether you think I’ll like it or not.” – General Colin Powell

66. “Hold faithfulness and sincerity as first principles.” — Confucius

67. "Loyalty is a characteristic trait. Those who have it, give it free of charge." — Ellen J. Barrier

68. "Leadership is a two-way street, loyalty up and loyalty down." — Grace Murray Hopper

69. "Without commitment, you cannot have depth in anything, whether it's a relationship, a business or a hobby.” — Neil Strauss

70. “Loyalty publicly results in leverage privately.” – Andy Stanley

71. When leaders throughout an organization take an active, genuine interest in the people they manage, when they invest real time to understand employees at a fundamental level, they create a climate for greater morale, loyalty, and, yes, growth. – Patrick Lencioni

72. “The foundation stones for a balanced success are honesty, character, integrity, faith, love and loyalty.” – Zig Ziglar

73. “Great leaders inspire incredible loyalty in their followers and subordinates.” – Joe Lonsdale

74. “Loyalty is a 24-hour proposition, 24/7. It’s not a part-time job.” – Jonathan Moyo

75. "Employee loyalty begins with employer loyalty. Your employees should know that if they do the job they were hired to do with a reasonable amount of competence and efficiency, you will support them." — Harvey Mackay

76. “You stand up for your teammates. Your loyalty is to them. You protect them through good and bad, because they’d do the same for you.” – Yogi Berra

77. “Confidentiality is a virtue of the loyal, as loyalty is the virtue of faithfulness.” – Edwin Louis Cole

78. “What you can’t buy is the loyalty that comes through our dedicated crewmembers.” – David Neeleman

79. “If you’re not loyal to your team, you can get by for a while, but eventually you will need to rely on their loyalty to you, and it just won’t be there.” – Tim Schafer

80. "You cannot buy loyalty. You cannot buy the devotion of hearts, minds, and souls. You have to earn these things." — Clarence Francis

81. “Loyal companions are an unequaled grace, stanching fear before it bleeds you numb, a reliable antidote for creeping despair.” — Dean Koontz

82. Make your employer feel truthfully that you are sincere with him; that you are going to promote his interest; that you are going to stand for the things which he represents; that you are proud of being a member of his staff, and there is nothing that will reap you a richer reward. Loyalty above all! — Charles M. Schwab

83. “Those who benefit from the blessings of success are the faithful and loyal ones.” — Dag Heward-hills

84. "The greater the loyalty of a group toward the group, the greater is the motivation among the members to achieve the goals of the group, and the greater the probability that the group will achieve its goals." — Rensis Likert

Deep Loyalty Quotes

Words have the power to move oceans (well, not literally). But yes the given below deep quotes on loyalty can help you reflect on your emotions and give more importance to commitment.

85. “Loyalty is a decision, a resolution of the soul.” – Pascal Mercier

86. “Can’t be loyal to everyone, it’s a conflict of interest.” – Tyconis Allison

87. The secret of a good life is to have the right loyalties and hold them in the right scale of values. – Norman Thomas

88. “Where there is loyalty, weapons are of no use.” – Paulo Coelho

89. “Loyalty will always be found in the things you regret because it mattered.” – Shannon L. Alder

90. “Loyalty means nothing unless it has at its heart the absolute principle of self-sacrifice.” – Woodrow T. Wilson

91. “You don’t earn loyalty in a day. You earn loyalty day- by- day.” – Jeffrey Gitomer

92. Within the hearts men, loyalty and consideration are esteemed greater than success. – Bryant H. McGill

93. "When confronted with a challenge, the committed heart will search for a solution. The undecided heart searches for an escape.” — Andy Andrews

94. “Loyalty cannot be blueprinted. It cannot be produced on an assembly line. In fact, it cannot be manufactured at all, for its origin is the human heart – the center of self-respect and human dignity.” – Maurice R. Franks

95. "The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavor.” — Vince Lombardi

96. "Be loyal to those who are not present. In doing so, you build the trust of those who are present." — Stephen Covey

97. "It is better to be faithful than famous." — Theodore Roosevelt

98. “You’d be surprised how rare loyalty is, sometimes.” – Zoe Sugg

99. "Sometimes we're loyal to more than one thing. When there's a conflict, we have to choose which loyalty to honor.” — Claudia Gray

100. “Trust is the key, and loyalty is the virtue of being trustworthy. We celebrate loyalty even though we may sometimes despair of experiencing it.” — Eric Felten

101. "Trust is a big word for me. Loyalty and trust, for me, are everything. It’s the core of what I’m about and what the people around me hopefully are about. It’s a certain thing that gives you a sense of security." — Tommy Mottola

102. "Nothing is more noble, nothing more venerable, than loyalty." — Cicero

103. “Loyalty is not won by being first. It is won by being last. It is won by the last act of trust and the last ounce of sacrifice.” ― J.R. Ward

Conclusion

Loyalty is a rare yet admirable trait that’s respected by everyone. Be it in a romantic relationship or a workplace, it’s one of the characteristics that define a person and brings peace, comfort, and stability in life. By reading and sharing beautiful loyalty quotes with your loved ones, you can strengthen your relationship with them. Our list of quotes about loyalty is not confined to relationships but also to friendships you form with work buddies. So give your relationship a new direction with these amazing quotes that talk about commitment and love and let your loved ones know you deeply care for them.