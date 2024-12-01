Who is Anju Joseph? Meet Malayalam singer who tied the knot for second time with Aditya Parameswaran

Malayalam singer Anju Joseph has become the talk of the town after tying the knot for the second time. The artist exchanged vows with Aditya Parameswaran on November 30. Later, she took to her social media handle to make the big announcement. While Anju's personal life has gained attention, let's know who she is in detail here.

Who is Anju Joseph?

Anju Joseph completed her schooling at two schools in Kanjirappally in Kerala. Following this, she pursued a degree in English Literature from St. Teresa's College in Ernakulam. Later, she earned a master's degree in the same subject from Maharaja's College in Kochi.

Anju gained recognition after participating in Idea Star Singer Season 4. After this competition, she competed in the show titled Gandharva Sangeetham and secured the third-runner up position.

Talking about her personal life, she was previously married to Anoop John. He was reportedly a reality show director, but they eventually separated.

Meanwhile, Anju began her film career with movies like Doctor Love, Ormakalil Oru Manjukaalam, and more. In 2016, she gained attention for her a cappella version of the song Dhivara from Prabhas starrer Baahubali. For the unversed, she made her debut as an actor with the film titled Archana 31 Not Out.

Anju ties the knot with Aditya

Advertisement

Yesterday, Anju Joseph took to her Instagram handle to announce that she got married to Aditya Parameswaran. The couple had a simple court marriage in the presence of their loved ones.

Sharing a photo alongside her husband, Anju wrote, "My hopes and dreams for the future." Soon after she made the post, several celebrities took to the comment section to share their reactions.

Nithya Menen commented, "Congratulations," while Arya wrote, "Awwwwwww!!!! Omggggg I wonder why this made me soooo happy !!!! So happy for you Anjukutttaaaaa ….. Congratulations and God bless."

Take a look at the post below:

Recently, Anju Joseph shared a string of inside photos from the ceremony along with a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "Just got married to my Amazon Green Forest!! @adithya.parameswaran. What a fun day it was with family and friends who are family!!! Grateful for my people!!! I lub you all."

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Some of Anju's hit songs include Ore Kannal, Kaithappoovin, Nannaavoola and more.

ALSO READ: PICS: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata and daughter Sitara pose with Dua Lipa at Mumbai concert