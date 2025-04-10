Christiano Ronaldo and Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn Come Together to Launch New Film Studio; DEETS Inside

It seems that Cristiano Ronaldo is not afraid to make his professional front more diverse. After impressing people globally with his sportsmanship, he has decided to tap into filmmaking by creating a film studio– UR- MARV, with none other than acclaimed filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.

Although it seems like a new territory for the athlete, Vaughn has been a part of this industry for a long time. He is known for helming projects like Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class, Stardust, and many others.

Advertisement

The announcement of the duo's new venture was reportedly shared on Ronaldo's X handle on Thursday. But that's not it; it was also shared that they have already "financed and produced" two projects that fall under the action genre and are about to begin their third project in the "same series."

Ronaldo's love for films was mentioned in the announcement post, alongside Vaughn's love for sports. It was also shared that both individuals "love a good story."

It was further written, "Both have been disruptive champions at their game and will now combine the world of sport and storytelling through the launch of UR-MARV, an independent joint venture film studio embracing innovative technology, with a nod to tradition."

Regarding the new project, Ronaldo shared that it is a thrilling chapter for him as he looks forward to new projects in business.

On the other hand, the filmmaker stated that the athlete has created stories on the pitch that he could have never penned and that he looked ahead to making "inspiring" films with him, adding, "he's a real-life superhero."

Advertisement

It can safely be said that Ronaldo and Vaughn coming together for a joint venture was truly not in our 2025 bingo card, but it will surely be exciting to see what the duo brings forth on the big screens.

ALSO READ: Lil Nas X Reveals How Camila Cabello Friendship Helped Restore His Confidence: ‘Just Genuine…’