Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja brings Pushpa twist to CSK's IPL 2025 promo, mimics Allu Arjun's signature pose

Allu Arjun created a massive impact at the box office with the release of Pushpa 2. The Sukumar directorial not only set new records but also influenced audiences to rejoice and imitate some of the film’s cult-favorite dialogues, poses, and scenes.

Now, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has given his own special twist to the Pushpa fever.

Taking to Instagram, the cricketer dropped an interesting video of himself as he announced his return to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. However, what grabbed attention was the Pushpa twist he added to the clip.

Check out the video here:

Ravindra Jadeja recreated the iconic Pushpa 2 dialogue, exclaiming that his "name is a brand." At the end of the clip, he also mimicked Allu Arjun’s signature pose by sliding his arm under his chin.

Coming back to the film’s massive box office success, Pushpa 2 shattered multiple records set by other blockbusters, including Baahubali and KGF. It became the highest-grossing film across India, amassing a total box office gross of Rs 1,345 crores.

After its theatrical release, Pushpa 2 made its OTT debut on Netflix, where it continued to perform exceptionally well, garnering impressive audience retention.

For those unaware, a third installment of the Allu Arjun starrer was teased in the end credits of Pushpa 2. Reports suggest that Vijay Deverakonda will be joining the cast in the triquel, playing a crucial role.

As for Allu Arjun, the actor has now moved on to his upcoming projects, including his long-awaited collaboration with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

Additionally, he is reportedly working with Atlee on a quick pan-India project, which is expected to go on floors soon. Janhvi Kapoor and Sivakarthikeyan are two names that have surfaced as potential cast members for the film.