Suryakumar Yadav wishes wife Devisha Shetty on their 9th wedding anniversary: 'My biggest blessing'

T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav tied the knot with Devisha Shetty on July 7, 2016. The couple recently celebrated another year of togetherness. They have completed 9 years of their marital bliss. On the occasion, Suryakumar Yadav called Devisha his 'biggest blessing'.

Suryakumar Yadav calls his wife Devisha Shetty his 'biggest blessing'

Suryakumar Yadav shared two posts on Instagram to mark their 9th wedding anniversary. On Tuesday, the cricketer dropped a beautiful picture of himself and his wife, Devisha Shetty, as they posed for the camera happily.

Advertisement

While Suryakumar opted for a brown and black outfit, Devisha wore a black dress and carried a handbag. In the picture, the T20I captain can be seen holding his wife's hand. The couple is smiling in the loved-up picture.

Suryakumar accompanied the post with a sweet caption for his wife, Devisha Shetty. In the caption, he called her his "biggest blessing."

Check it out below:

Suryakumar Yadav showers love on wife Devisha Shetty

In another photo posted by T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, he can be seen spending quality time with his wife, Devisha Shetty, against the backdrop of a picturesque location.

Going by the picture, it seems that they are having their breakfast together. Both of them are flashing their million-dollar smiles as they gaze at each other with love. Suryakumar is offering strawberries to her.

The caption of the photo reads, "Happy Anniversary to the only person who can put up with me! Love you."

Advertisement

Here's the post in discussion:

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty's first meeting and marriage

For the uninitiated, Suryakumar Yadav first met Devisha Shetty at R A Podar College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai during their college days. Their love blossomed as they started dating each other. Suryakumar and Devisha had a traditional South Indian marriage ceremony in 2016.

Suryakumar Yadav is a right-hand batter who represents the Indian National Cricket team. He captains the team in T20 Internationals. Devisha Shetty is a trained classical dancer with a focus on Bharatnatyam. She is also a dance coach.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav shares photo from hospital as he undergoes surgery in Germany: 'Can't wait to be back'