Meet Sourav Ganguly’s 23-year-old daughter Sana, UCL alumni and trained classical dancer who earns lakhs as consultant

Sourav Ganguly remains a timeless figure in the history of Indian cricket, and his exemplary achievements are something his fans take immense pride in. While his professional feat does not require an introduction, the ‘Prince of Kolkata’ is known for keeping a low profile when it comes to his personal life.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Sourav is married to his high school sweetheart, Dona Ganguly, and the duo is parents to their daughter, Sana Ganguly. In this article, we will learn more about the young achiever.

Meet Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana

Sana Ganguly was born on November 3, 2001, to her illustrious parents, Sourav and Dona. Growing up, she has inherited vivid traits from both her parents and has gone on to establish herself both academically and professionally.

Interestingly, the 23-year-old keeps herself far away from social media, despite being nothing less than a starkid. However, fans of the legendary cricketer are updated about Sana as Sourav frequently shares glimpses of his princess on the internet.

Sana Ganguly’s educational qualifications

Sana Ganguly completed her schooling at two premier institutions in Kolkata: La Martiniere for Girls, followed by Loreto House School. She scored a strong 98 percent during her 12th-grade board examinations.

After completing her schooling, Sana left for the UK to pursue higher education at the University College London. She earned a degree in BSc Economics and excelled academically.

Advertisement

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sana secured internships at companies such as PwC, Morgan Stanley, and Deloitte during her graduation, which further solidified her professional experience.

Sana Ganguly earns lakhs as a professional consultant

Currently, Sana Ganguly is employed as a consultant in a firm named INNOVERV. According to a Financial Express report, the young achiever is already earning lakhs as her salary, having been positioned as a consultant in this company.

Sana Ganguly is a trained Odissi dancer like her mother Dona Ganguly

Besides her professional achievements, Sana Ganguly has also received applause for her skills as a trained Odissi dancer. She has followed in her mother, Dona Ganguly’s, footsteps and honed her skills in the classical dance form.

The mother-daughter duo often take part in stage shows together, reflecting a glimpse of keeping up her mother’s legacy ahead.

When Sourav Ganguly got pranked by his daughter Sana in school

Advertisement

Behind the lens, Sourav Ganguly and Sana are more like best friends to one another than being father and daughter. The cricketer often shares pictures with her, from having impromptu lunches together to attending her graduation.

In one of his previous interviews with the Economic Times, Sourav had recalled a time when his daughter pulled a prank on him at her school. He mentioned how Sana asked him to attend a meeting in his school.

While he thought it was something serious, Sourav was later surprised when Sana made him sit through a parents-teacher meeting.

Explaining the matter, he said, “I sat through the entire 'open house' only to realize that there was nothing important about it. I asked my daughter, 'Why did you ask me to come?' and she responded — 'I did not do well this term. If you go, maybe the principal won't scold me'. Children are very smart.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli gets a response from Novak Djokovic as he lends support to Tennis legend at Wimbledon 2025