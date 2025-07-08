Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh introduce their newborn baby girl as Daphne Reign, call her 'image of God'

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow welcomed their first child to the world. The former football quarterback, NFL player, and ex-Miss Universe shared the good news on their social media handle and dropped a series of adorable pictures.

On July 7 (Monday), Demi took to her Instagram and shared some pictures of her and hubby Tim with their newly born child. She captioned the post, "Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life. We’re so grateful to the whole medical team that assisted us in the best way possible during my labor and delivery. From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you."

Tebow family introduces their daughter as Daphne Reign

Later, the power couple revealed her name and its meaning in a long note. The Tebow family named their daughter Daphne Reign Tebow. In a heartfelt social media post, Demi introduced her firstborn and shed light on the inspiration for her name.

She wrote, "Daphne is a name that’s been close to my heart since I was a little girl. I never got to meet my mom’s mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me. She was so special to my mom and I — a tiny, kind and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel and made everyone feel seen and special. I used to tell my mom, “I want to be just like Ouma Daphne one day.” I’ve loved this name since I was a little girl and for as long as I can remember I always said that if I ever get blessed with a daughter, I’ll name her Daphne. Shortly after Tim and I got married, I shared that desire with him, and thankfully he loved the name just as much as I did!"

"And Reign… it’s a name that holds so much meaning. It’s inspired by a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years. Her story has shaped our hearts in ways I can’t even begin to explain. But more than anything, her name reminds us that when you’re adopted into God’s family, you become a child of the King. You were made to rule and reign—not in power, but in purpose, love, and identity," she added.

Further, the former Miss Universe called her their 'answered prayer'. "So here she is — our daughter. Our answered prayer. Daphne Reign Tebow — created in the image of God. Royalty as His princess. Our biggest prayer over her is to reign in God’s purpose for her life," Tebow concluded.

