Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta loves Suryakumar Yadav's 'Most important catch' comment for wife Devisha on 8th anniversary

Suryakumar Yadav has touched hearts and became a hero after winning the T20 World Cup. Well, the cricketer celebrated his eighth wedding anniversary on July 7, 2024, with his wife Devisha Shetty.

As cute and mushy as the pictures were, his Instagram caption stole the show! Even Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta couldn't help but notice it. Yadav's caption had a reference to his famous catch from the recent T20 World Cup final that had taken place on June 29, in Barbados.

Aman Gupta reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's wedding anniversary post:

Suryakumar Yadav revealed, "Yesterday marked 8 days since THAT catch but my most important catch was actually 8 years ago!" Shark Tank's Shark aka Aman Gupta commented, ''Happy anniversary" with two heart emojis and also appreciated the caption with two fire emojis.

Take a look at Suryakumar Yadav's post here:



Take a look at Aman Gupta's comment here:

More about Suryakumar Yadav:

Looks like the pictures were clicked at a private celebration. Suryakumar Yadav wore a crisp yellow printed shirt and was seen cutting cake alongside his wife Devisha who had worn a red off-shoulder dress. Suryakumar's wife also reacted to the cute post with a heart emoji and has been his rock throughout.

Aman Gupta becomes Taylor Swift fan:

Aman Gupta the judge of Shark Tank India has become a member of Taylor Swift's dedicated fan base called 'Swifties'. He posted on Instagram about how his views about the pop star changed after he attended Swift's concert in London with his family.



Advertisement

More about Shark Tank India 3:

It was on January 22 when Shark Tank India premiered and six new judges were introduced including Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal.

ALSO READ: Filmy love story to how Piya was by his side on entrepreneurial journey; revisiting Shark Aman Gupta’s love story