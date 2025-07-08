Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift and off-field engagements affected his 2024 season? Eric Mangini comments

Travis Kelce is one of the most prominent NFL players. He is known to have performed exceptionally well during matches. But last year, his performance was not among his best ones, especially during the Super Bowl LIX showdown against the Eagles. Meanwhile, the dating rumors about him and Taylor Swift have also been making headlines. And now, ex-Browns head coach Eric Mangini shared his opinion on Travis Kelce’s underwhelming form.

During his candid appearance on The Breakfast Ball show, Eric Mangini cited multiple factors that led the NFL star to fall short of expectations. He said that Travis’s off-field commitments and related engagements resulted in his poor performance. Not only this, but Mangini also mentioned ‘budding romance’ but did not take Taylor Swift’s name, thereby referring to the ongoing development in a subtle way.

“When you look at his offseason last year, it was filled with everything but football. So, he's got the budding romance, he's on tour, he's traveling overseas, all that stuff, which is, which is great. Then he's got the TV show. So, he films the TV show. Good with that, too. Then he's got the podcast,” remarked the ex-Browns head coach.

He went on to add that Kelce got so many things on his plate, making it challenging for him to balance football and his other commitments. “I'm not angry at him taking advantage of the opportunities, but I do think that put him a little bit behind the eight-ball going into the season,” said Eric.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement rumors

Lately, social media has been flooded with speculations regarding why Travis Kelce has not proposed to Taylor Swift yet. A new report from the Daily Mail revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs star is likely to plan the proposal when not playing football or not preparing for a crucial NFL season.

For the unversed, the songstress is reportedly spending some private and quiet moments with Travis following her Eras Tour.

