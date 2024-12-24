‘Double-Mindedness At Its Finest’: Deion Sanders Reflects On 1997 Suicidal Attempt And Thing That Saved Him

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Deion Sanders, who has always been in the spotlight, first being a baseball player and now as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has his tough time as well. Recalling the low period in his life, Sanders recently opened up about his suicide attempt.

The discussion came forth when multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Kirk Franklin made an appearance on Deion and Rocsi Diaz’s talk show, We Got Time Today.

As Franklin talked about his life and current pop culture, Deion revealed that it was Kirk Franklin’s music that saved his life.

Stating that the world needs Kirk Franklin, the head coach mentioned that “a lot of church folk didn't tell me the truth,” which made him think that everyone was perfect and was unflawed.

He then went on to mention that when he listened to Kirk Franklin’s music, he found himself.

Talking about his suicide attempt, Franklin stated he was driving his car off a highway and was about to commit suicide.

However, this was also when he was listening to Conquerors, adding, “It was like double-mindedness at its finest hour."

Deion then went on to mention that "the Lord kept" him alive while he ran his car off the highway, also adding that it was Franklin’s music that encouraged him to get back on his feet.

Back in 1997, Deion attempted to drive his Mercedes off a cliff after a baseball game for the Cincinnati Reds. For those unaware, the cliff had around a 30 to 40-foot drop.

Fortunately, the sportsman did not suffer from any injury. The star player was at a low point in his life after going through his first divorce and also having a possibility of losing his children.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

