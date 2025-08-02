Days after announcing separation, Saina Nehwal is 'trying again’ with hubby Parupalli Kashyap, internet asks 'Is this a joke?'

Just a couple of days back, Saina Nehwal had left all her fans heartbroken after she announced her separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap. With a small note on social media, the Olympic bronze medal-winning veteran badminton player announced her intention to get a divorce from her husband after almost 7 years of marriage. But now, in yet another post, she has revealed trying to reconcile with her husband, leaving everyone overjoyed.

Sania Nehwal’s post with husband Parupalli Kashyap

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saina Nehwal shared a picture of her posing with her husband. The two look happy together and cannot stop smiling. The Badminton player looks lovely in a green colored dress that she has paired with a brown belt. While her husband, Parupalli Kashyap, looks dapper in a cream shirt and blue denim. These two seem to be on a trip and pose amidst a beautiful location.

Nehwal captioned this picture as, “Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are—trying again.” This decision of the couple was welcomed by fans with open arms. Many took to the comments section and praised their step. Some wrote, “That's awesome. Kudos to both of you. Free communication and sincere efforts matter till the end. Happy to see both of you together, keep at it.” Another fan wrote, “That's so awesome! I pray you both work it out!” But there were some fans who seemed to be miffed with this post. One of the fans wrote, "Is this a joke?"

Saina Nehwal’s statement announcing separation from her husband

Earlier, taking to her Instagram stories, Saina Nehwal announced her separation from her husband and wrote, “Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other.”

The statement further read, “I’m grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time,” she added. These two tied the knot in 2018 and have been in a relationship for over a decade before getting married.

Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap’s love story

Talking about their love story, Saina and Parupalli met when they were quite young and grew up together at the Pullela Gopichand academy in Hyderabad. While the wife became a household name and a global icon after her Olympic bronze and World No. 1 ranking, the husband became a big name in the Commonwealth Games after winning Gold and because of his consistent performances on the international stage.

