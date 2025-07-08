Virat Kohli gets a response from Novak Djokovic as he lends support to Tennis legend at Wimbledon 2025

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently attended the Wimbledon 2025 Tennis match in the London suburbs between legend Novak Djokovic and Australian player Alex De Minaur. The Indian cricketer later shared a picture from the match and showed his support for Novak Djokovic. And now, the legendary tennis player has responded to Virat Kohli's attendance at the high-stakes event.

Virat posted a picture of Novak and Alex from the crucial moments of the match and expressed his happiness at the victory of Djokovic, calling him a ‘gladiator’. He wrote, “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator (with two clap emojis).” Later, Novak Djokovic reshared his story on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Thank you for supporting (with bicep and folded hand emoticons).” For the unversed, Sixth seed Novak Djokovic won the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 against the 11th seed from Australia.

Later, the Indian batter spoke to Star Sports and backed Novak. He said, “I have been in touch with Novak (Djokovic) for a while now. We have exchanged a few messages, and he has been gracious and kind to stay in touch. I want Carlos (Alcaraz) and Novak in the final and probably Novak win the title because that would be tremendous for him at this stage of his career. The whole conversation of being the greatest of all time, maximum number of Grand Slams, and he (Djokovic) deserves it."

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket

Kohli, who recently visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj after announcing retirement from Test cricket, has been quite active on social media these days.

In his social media post announcing retirement from Test cricket, he wrote, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” he concluded.

A month later, the cricket legend lifted his first Indian Premier League trophy for RCB and flew to London with his wife Anushka Sharma for quality time.

