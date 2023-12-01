EXCLUSIVE: Neha Joshi on playing Krishna Devi Vajpayee in Atal: 'I'm confident in bringing fresh perspective'

Popular actress Neha Joshi is all set to star in a new show titled Atal. In this show, the actress will be portraying the role of Krishna Devi Vajpayee. The show is based on the untold aspects of late Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood. Neha Joshi shared insights about her role and the show while exclusively talking to us. This will be her third stint with the channel where she is essaying a mother’s character.

Neha Joshi talks about playing Krishna Devi Vajpayee:

Speaking about playing the role of a mother in Atal, Neha Joshi said, "Playing the role of a mother in this project is truly meaningful to me. It allows me to delve deep into the complexities of a woman's life and her journey through motherhood. While this is my third time portraying a mother on this channel, I see it as an opportunity rather than a concern about typecasting."

The Drishyam 2 actress continued, "Each character I play, even if they are mothers, is unique in their own way. Motherhood itself is such a diverse and multifaceted experience that there are countless stories to tell. With each role, I explore different aspects of motherhood, from the challenges to the joys and struggles to the triumphs."

Neha Joshi talks about being typecasted:

When asked if she feels typecasted and how she feels about portraying the role of a mother at a young age, she said, “As an actor, my goal is to bring authenticity and depth to each character I portray, and that means ensuring that every mother I play is distinct from the others. I'm confident in bringing a fresh perspective and a unique personality to each role, which helps prevent typecasting. It's a testament to my versatility as an artist, and I'm excited to continue to grow and evolve in my craft through these opportunities.”

About Neha Joshi:

Neha Joshi is a popular face in the entertainment industry and is known for her versatile roles in several Hindi and Marathi cinemas and television shows. Her compelling performances and versatility through impactful and diverse roles have earned her acclaim and a dedicated fan following. She has worked in numerous TV shows like Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Doosri Maa and more. She was also seen playing a pivotal role in Ajay Devgn's hit thriller Drishyam 2.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Doosri Maa actress Neha Joshi shares how she will celebrate her first Gudi Padwa after marriage