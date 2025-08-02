Top 5 Son Heung Min Relationship Rumors Amid Tottenham Captain's Exit: Kim Go Eun, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and more

Tottenham captain Son Heung Min has been in the spotlight after he announced his exit from the club this summer. He has spent almost 10 years in the club. The South Korean international joined Spurs in August 2015 and celebrated his 10th year at the club by lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy back in May. The 33-year-old announced his decision to leave the club at the press conference alongside Thomas Frank in Seoul.

Well, as he continues to remain in the headlines, let’s take a look at the list of all his alleged past girlfriends.

1. Kim Min Ji

Kim Min Ji is said to be a regular person known to be a broadcasting and entertainment major. Despite being a regular person, she attracted attention for her outstanding looks. Other than being spotted a couple of times, nothing major happened between them.

2. Minah

Son Heung Min and Minah’s alleged relationship became the topic of discussion after their photos from a late-night date were captured by the press. Her agency at that time had initially explained that these two were merely good friends, but later changed their position to admit that they were dating.

3. Yoo So Young

Just a year after this, in 2015, there were rumors of Son dating former After School member Yoo So Young. Yoo’s agency revealed that they were dating and confirmed the reports, but Son remained silent. Yoo later even personally admitted to the relationship on a broadcast after Son Heung Min returned to England, but they eventually fizzled out.

4. Han Yeon Soo

Han Yeon Soo, aka Miss Korea’s name was added to the list of girls dating Son. The rumors started after her posts coincided with Son’s departure schedule, alongside photos of their matching couple items.

5. Jisoo

In 2021, there were intense rumors of Son’s relationship with BLCKPINK’s Jisoo. The news of them dating came to the limelight when Jisoo watched Son Heung Min’s games, and the bracelets the two wore were assumed to be couple bracelets.

6. Moon Ga Young

The reports of Moon Ga Young and Son’s dating spread like wildfire in 2023. It was even reported that the two were preparing for marriage, but this relationship, too, did not progress like other ones.

7. Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun was the last female celebrity to have allegedly dated Son, but the rumors were later denied. In fact, the actress’s agency also drew the line and denied the rumors.

